If Your Brownies Aren't Crackly On Top, You Might Be Making These Mistakes

A brownie's signature crackly, glossy top often signals a well-made treat. But if your brownies consistently come out with dull, matte surfaces, you're not alone. To figure out what could be going wrong and how to fix it, we chatted with Chloe Hammond, head chef at Asana Lodge in the U.K., about how to get our brownies badass enough to even impress Katharine Hepburn.

One of the key secrets to that shiny, crackly crust is how you treat your eggs and sugar. "If your sugar hasn't dissolved properly into the eggs, or if you haven't beaten them enough, you won't get that glossy film," she advises. "Whisk them together until they're pale [and] thick before folding in the other ingredients." If you skip this step or don't mix long enough, it might be why you're missing out on crackle time. If you want your brownies on the fudgy side, consider adding extra egg yolks.

Hammond offered some other solutions as well: "Using too little sugar, too much flour, or over-mixing once the flour's in can also dull the finish. Sometimes it's simply down to using too much cocoa powder, as they are less likely to shine than those with more melted chocolate." Don't forget to be gentle to your brownie batter. After adding flour and any other dry ingredients, mix just until combined. No need to beat; soft folding is best.