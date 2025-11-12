The Delicious Boxed Snack That Should Replace Your Salad Croutons Immediately

Many people agree that salads are much more satisfying with a lot of contrasting flavors and textures. Crisp lettuce, creamy dressing, chewy bacon or dried fruit are common ingredients, but a salad just isn't complete without the crunch of croutons. A lot of people use stale French bread for croutons, but really they can be made from surprising sources, like cornbread and the breakfast favorite, bagels. As it turns out, croutons don't even necessarily need to be made from bread at all; in fact, Cheez-It crackers can add major crunch, flavor, and interest to many kinds of salads.

The cheesy bite-sized snack can certainly replace your normal croutons by swapping the two outright, but (as you can imagine), skewering a Cheez-It cracker on your fork can only result in splitting the cracker in pieces. To get the crunch and flavor of these super-cheesy crackers on every bite of salad, Cheez-It recommends crunching them up and toasting them first. On its website, Cheez-It posted a recipe for Extra Toasty Cheez-It Cracker Caesar Salad. A generous amount of ground crackers are added to a hot skillet with melted butter and grated garlic, and everything is tossed together until the cracker crumbs are toasted. These are tossed together with chopped lettuce, parmesan cheese, homemade Caesar dressing (or you can doctor up a bottle of store-bought dressing), and some whole Cheez-Its. You get the crunch and that unmistakable jolt of cheddar cheese that the brand is known for.