Chili Vs Kidney Beans: What Is The Difference?
You're standing in the bean aisle, specifically in search of ingredients to make some homemade chili. On one shelf in front of you are cans of kidney beans, and on the other are tins labeled "chili beans." Which ones are you supposed to get? What's the difference between them?
First off, kidney beans are pretty recognizable — they're the type of bean that's shaped like a human kidney (it's almost too descriptive, in my opinion), and usually come in both light and dark red varieties. They're the kind of cooked beans many people associate with chili (although some Texans might argue with you).
Chili beans, however, aren't bound to a specific variety of beans. Instead, the name refers to what flavors them. Chili beans come cooked in a pre-seasoned sauce, which means they already have some flavor to them, usually including a combination of ingredients like chili powder, cumin, garlic, or tomatoes. The word "chili" here may cause a bit of a panic for those who are spice-averse, but not all chili beans are inherently spicy. You'll find both hot and mild canned varieties available at the supermarket.
When to use kidney beans vs chili beans
So, which one should you use to make your chili? It all comes down to time and preference. Kidney beans are a much better choice if you want to control all the seasoning in your chili because then you can add whatever spices you prefer. However, this means you may need to cook your chili longer to let the spices bloom and get the true flavor you're looking for.
Since chili beans are already seasoned, you can't subtract any flavors you're not particularly fond of. But, the plus side is you won't need to take time to simmer the beans with aromatics or spices. You also don't need to have a ton of spices on hand at home.
You don't have to just use chili beans for chili either, you can also use them to make things like sides, fillings, and dips. And, since they're pre-cooked, you can use them right away. So, if you don't have a ton of time and want to slam together a halfway decent chili that tastes like you've been cooking it for hours, you can use chili beans as a partial shortcut. Or you can just top them with some onions and cilantro and eat them as a quick side dish on their own, no actual cooking required.