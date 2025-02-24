Chili Vs Kidney Beans: What Is The Difference?

You're standing in the bean aisle, specifically in search of ingredients to make some homemade chili. On one shelf in front of you are cans of kidney beans, and on the other are tins labeled "chili beans." Which ones are you supposed to get? What's the difference between them?

First off, kidney beans are pretty recognizable — they're the type of bean that's shaped like a human kidney (it's almost too descriptive, in my opinion), and usually come in both light and dark red varieties. They're the kind of cooked beans many people associate with chili (although some Texans might argue with you).

Chili beans, however, aren't bound to a specific variety of beans. Instead, the name refers to what flavors them. Chili beans come cooked in a pre-seasoned sauce, which means they already have some flavor to them, usually including a combination of ingredients like chili powder, cumin, garlic, or tomatoes. The word "chili" here may cause a bit of a panic for those who are spice-averse, but not all chili beans are inherently spicy. You'll find both hot and mild canned varieties available at the supermarket.