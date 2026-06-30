I Tried The Viral Frozen Pickle And Wine Trend So You Don't Have To

I'm no stranger to weird drink combinations. I've made my fair share of odd mixtures at the soda fountain, and dirty sodas seem to have occupied a great deal of my sampling as of late, but rarely do I try a drink combination that begins with wine. This time, that changed as I tried the viral trend of adding frozen pickles, salty pickle brine, and ice to sauvignon blanc.

The combination of pickles and booze has become something of a campy offshoot for brand partnerships, like when Grillo's and PBR came together for pickle beer. I've had pickle-laced beverages before, and I'll fully admit that they tend to be much better than I expect. So I wondered if sauvignon blanc would behave similarly and end up being surprisingly drinkable.

I sampled this oddity so you don't have to, determined to figure out if this was a drink worth trying. The ingredients are simple enough to come across, and the preparation process was very straightforward. All I needed to do was build up the courage to try pickle wine.