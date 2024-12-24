Trust The Process, Frozen Pickles Belong In Your Next Salad

Pickles aren't your typical salad vegetable, but I still think you should hear me out. No one wants to eat a boring leaf mix, especially if you're chowing down on them back to back. Eating healthy doesn't mean that you have to leave out flavor. If you prefer some extra tanginess in your meal, grated frozen pickles are definitely up to the challenge.

When you grate frozen pickles over a salad, it brings in a kick that's refreshing and bold. This topping works for pickle enthusiasts like myself who'll eat pickles no matter the brand and for anyone eager to try something new to spice up a plain salad. Admittedly, freezing pickles is a bit unconventional, but keeping them cold actually enhances the flavor and adds a crunchy texture. Frozen pickles are also firmer in this state and are easier to grate or shave without getting juice all over the place.