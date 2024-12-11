What Exactly Are Half-Sour Pickles?

Whether you're throwing together a sandwich at home or grabbing a burger at the diner there's always one ingredient that must be on the side — pickles. These tart little morsels are some of the best ingredients to add to egg salad and are a must-have condiment for anyone who wants to throw the perfect backyard barbecue. But there's more to a pickle than just popping a cucumber into a jar of vinegar and letting it sit in the fridge. While you might think these lip-puckering treats are all more-or-less the same, half-sour pickles have a unique fermentation process and can be quite hard to track down.

Unlike dill pickles, which are often fermented in a vinegar brine, half-sour pickles are soaked in a salt wash that does not contain vinegar and is not heated. Like sour pickles, which are also made with salt solution, half-sours gain their sharp flavor from the gradual pickling process caused by fermentation. However, unlike full sours, which are usually left to sit for several months, half-sours are only fermented for around six to eight weeks. This gives them a mild, crisp flavor that's lighter and less tangy than other pickle types. The shorter fermentation time and the fact that the brine is not heat-treated means that half-sours are not shelf-stable like dill pickles or other vinegar-brined varieties that you find in the non-refrigerated section at the store.