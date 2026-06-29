The California Company Behind Costco's American Vodka
Kirkland Signature is an iconic brand name that has dominated Costco shelves for over three decades, and for good reason. The private label legend is renowned for its top-notch price-to-quality ratio which consistently beats out far pricier name brands, and Kirkland Signature's American Vodka is no exception. Known for its clean flavor, smooth mouthfeel, and subtle hints of citrus and vanilla, the corn-based liquor is one of the top cheap vodkas that are actually worth buying.
The success of Costco's vodka has led many devoted fans to wonder which company actually makes the beloved private label spirit. Determining the true producer of store brand products is often an inexact science, but the company behind Kirkland Signature American Vodka is surprisingly clear. According to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the government agency responsible for approving distilled spirit labels, Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka is produced by the LeVecke Corporation. This California-based company distributes beer, wine, vodka, and a variety of other alcoholic products throughout the United States. In addition to Kirkland Signature American Vodka, LeVecke is also behind such popular legacy liquor brands as Pau Maui Vodka, Fid Street Gin, and Mahina Rum.
Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka is high quality
The LeVecke Corporation has been behind some of America's favorite private label alcohol brands for over seven decades, and has been producing Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka since at least 2012. While the Kirkland Signature distilled spirit is far from the best-selling vodka brand in America, it has maintained a fiercely devoted following over the years, and was even named the best vodka of 2024 by Wirecutter. Plus, it's a straight-up great deal. At the time of writing, it will only set you back $13.69 for a 1.75-liter bottle.
It's worth noting that the private label hard liquor's reputation isn't spotless since it was involved in one of the Costco recalls that affected millions. In the summer of 2023, several batches of Kirkland Signature American Vodka were pulled from shelves due to an unpleasant odor and flavor, which, while not a food safety issue, certainly left a bad taste in customers' mouths. No matter how you feel about Costco's version, if you like vodka, you'll love these 14 cocktails.