Kirkland Signature is an iconic brand name that has dominated Costco shelves for over three decades, and for good reason. The private label legend is renowned for its top-notch price-to-quality ratio which consistently beats out far pricier name brands, and Kirkland Signature's American Vodka is no exception. Known for its clean flavor, smooth mouthfeel, and subtle hints of citrus and vanilla, the corn-based liquor is one of the top cheap vodkas that are actually worth buying.

The success of Costco's vodka has led many devoted fans to wonder which company actually makes the beloved private label spirit. Determining the true producer of store brand products is often an inexact science, but the company behind Kirkland Signature American Vodka is surprisingly clear. According to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB), the government agency responsible for approving distilled spirit labels, Costco's Kirkland Signature American Vodka is produced by the LeVecke Corporation. This California-based company distributes beer, wine, vodka, and a variety of other alcoholic products throughout the United States. In addition to Kirkland Signature American Vodka, LeVecke is also behind such popular legacy liquor brands as Pau Maui Vodka, Fid Street Gin, and Mahina Rum.