The Best-Selling Vodka Brand In America Beats All Others By A Mile

There's one country in particular that we associate with vodka: Russia. Close your eyes and imagine a bottle of the spirit, and you may very well picture a brand like Stolichnaya; you take a shot and you can practically hear a men's choir belting out "Song of the Volga Boatmen." Though vodka is made all over the globe, from Australia to Sweden, the country that exports the most vodka in the world, the biggest vodka brand in the United States is Tito's. The Austin-based company passed Smirnoff some time ago to become the most popular vodka brand in the country. (Smirnoff still has the edge globally, however.)

In 2024, Tito's easily took the top spot for vodka in America, selling 12 million cases, according to data from Impact Databank (via Market Watch). Smirnoff came in as a distant second with 7.9 million cases, while New Amsterdam, Svedka, and Absolut sold 5.3, 3.45, and 2.68 million cases, respectively.

In 2018, Tito's sold over a million bottles of vodka a week, and the trend line has only gone up. Its popularity may be because it's sold as "handmade" (which we'll get to in a moment), but it might also be because it's affordable — a liter bottle goes for a little over $25, which is more than Smirnoff but less than Grey Goose or Ketel One. It's definitely a cheap vodka worth buying.