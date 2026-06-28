Wild Alcohol Laws We Can't Believe Are Still On The Books

If you are under the legal drinking age, there's still hope of snagging a cocktail if you're with your parents. At least that's the deal in some parts of the U.S. While the minimum drinking age of 21 is in effect in all states, there are some loopholes. For example, roughly 30 states allow family exception. Ohio, Wisconsin, or Texas are just a few of the states where your parent or legal guardian can let you have alcohol while they are present. They can't send you with a permission slip like it's a field trip — the only way to enjoy the perfect marg is to party with your parents.

It's the kind of law that gives Amy Poehler cool mom vibes from "Mean Girls." Whether your guardian dons a pink Juicy leisure set or not, they can approve your order. It's not a complete boozy free-for-all, though. There are slight state-by-state nuances to the rules of underage drinking via family exception. For example, while the rule often extends to alcohol served in bars and restaurants, businesses still have the right to refuse service.

Some states have other exceptions to their minimum legal drinking age, such as education and religious ceremonies like communion. There are also some states where someone 21 or older can purchase alcohol for their underage spouse. Speaking of underage drinking laws, a handful of states — including Pennsylvania – have another weird one on the books. In those states, you can't even purchase non-alcoholic beer under the age of 21.