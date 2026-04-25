The Secret Ingredient For Perfect Frozen Margaritas Is Hiding In The Baking Aisle

Homemade frozen margaritas are always a sign of a good time, especially if they're paired with a backyard bonfire and a few friends. However, they're often different from what you get at a bar or restaurant, and with an icy texture that's closer to a spiked smoothie. Sometimes they also separate, leaving a watery layer on the top and all the solids at the bottom. We're not here to judge a homemade version of the drink; it's a perfectly passable margarita as long as it has tequila, right? But there is a secret ingredient that'll take care of the texture issue. If you want silky smooth homemade frozen margaritas, take a walk down the baking aisle in the grocery store and pick up some xanthan gum.

You may be wondering: What is xanthan gum and why is it in my drink? It's a powdered emulsifier that, among other uses, thickens and stabilizes foods and drinks, from sauces and yogurt to coffee beverages and more. It keeps all the ingredients blended, too, so you won't have to deal with separation and floating ice chunks in a watery margarita. Only a little bit is needed — just 1 teaspoon of xanthan gum for a pitcher (or blender-full) of margaritas.

Pro tip: Health experts and some over-sharers on Reddit say xanthan gum can cause bloating, gas, and other digestive issues in people with sensitivities, or if you consume more than 15 grams of xanthan gum per day. But with 1 teaspoon weighing 3.1 grams, you'd have to drink about five pitchers of frozen margaritas by yourself to get close to that limit.