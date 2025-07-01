Does Adding Ice Last For A Frozen Cocktail Make It Stay Cold Longer?

During those rough summer heatwaves, a drink cooled by ice cubes may not be enough — you need a frozen drink. Much like how a next-level frozen lemonade with fruit beats a regular lemonade with ice, a frozen cocktail with all its ingredients blended together with crushed ice will cool you down way more. We've ranked some frozen cocktails in the past, and a good Hemingway daiquiri or a piña colada can't be beaten.

Sometimes you'll hear different strategies about how to do this. In the past, I've been told that some bartenders like to chill and mix together the liquors and mixers first to create a good emulsion. This way, everything blends together cleanly to (allegedly) improve the drink's texture once you add in the ice. Does it actually work, though?

We spoke with Rodrigo Urraca, co-founder of Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City (which is in partnership with 1800 Tequila), as well as co-owner and bar manager Eric van Beek. According to them, it probably doesn't make a huge difference. "In theory, yes, blending your cocktail ingredients before adding ice can help create a more cohesive emulsion and chill the mixture ahead of time, which might give you a slightly smoother, more stable texture at first," they told The Takeout. "But once the ice is in, it's still going to melt at the same rate, especially in warm conditions."