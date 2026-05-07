The Popular Type Of Beer You Should Always Serve Slightly Warm

It's hard to beat a perfectly ice-cold beer (Germany even has the perfect ice mold to keep beer cold). However, as much as we love a frosty brew on a hot summer day, colder isn't always better. In fact, you may find that one popular beer style tastes better when it's served lukewarm: stouts.

Stouts are kind of like fine cheese, in the sense that it's a shame to consume them fresh from the fridge. The complex flavors of the dark, warm-fermented ales are typically best appreciated at about 50 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit (light American lagers, in contrast, can be enjoyed from as low as 35 degrees Fahrenheit). Stouts often contain notes of coffee, caramel, and chocolate, which are muted by frigid temperatures. Letting the beer warm slightly releases these flavors and aromas and reduces bitterness, resulting in a more enjoyable drinking experience. To enjoy your stout at the optimal temperature at home, you can simply let the beer sit outside the fridge for about 15 to 20 minutes before serving.