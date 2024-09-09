Of Course Germany Has The Perfect Ice Mold To Keep Beer Cold

Americans really, really love ice. Major newspapers publish think pieces on it. Ice influencers on TikTok and Instagram frequently go viral for their elaborate creations. Also, 51% of Americans identify as "ice obsessed," according to a study by Bosch (via Globe Newswire).

It stands to reason that many ice-related innovations were pioneered by Americans. American Alexander Twining patented the first commercial ice maker in 1853. Illinois company Scotsman Ice Systems introduced nugget ice in 1981. But Americans' love of ice is no match for Germans' love of beer. Beer inspired one German to design one of the cleverest ice inventions in recent years: an ice mold designed to chill a whole crate of beer at once.

The ice mold, designed by Stefan Limmer and produced by his company, SL-Eisblock, creates large blocks of ice studded with holes. The blocks fit snugly in a crate of beer, each hole incasing a bottle by the neck. The molds come in 4-by-5 and 6-by-5 configurations and its unique shape helps chill bottles to 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) in just 30 minutes.

