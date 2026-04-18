The Reason Prohibition-Era Booze Was Actually Pretty Gross

It turns out that liquor, like life, finds a way. After alcohol was banned through the 18th amendment in 1920, men like Al Capone got rich through bootlegging, and underground "speakeasies," or covert bars, began to pop up all over America — some of which still exist today. Unfortunately for Americans looking to slake their thirst after the Great War, this bootleg liquor was usually plain nasty, due to being made in less-than-ideal conditions with subpar ingredients.

When Prohibition went into effect, breweries and wineries all across America shut down — you know, all the places with special alcohol-making equipment and ingredients. Without this valuable infrastructure, bootleggers had to improvise to supplement all the foreign booze they smuggled in. Using industrial alcohol (which they had to chemically treat to make safe for human consumption) or illegal stills, production continued after a fashion, and the liquor managed to flow freely enough.

But this stuff was not easy on the tongue or the stomach. Because it was made quickly and cheaply, none of it had time to age, meaning it was pretty close to raw alcohol. (Drink a swig of rubbing alcohol and see how good it tastes.) And that's not even getting into the unsanitary conditions. With no oversight or regulations, bootlegged liquor (or "moonshine") was often made in rather squalid environments, with manufacturers even using stomach-turning additives to imitate the taste of aged liquor. Dead rats, for instance, could be added to the brew to imitate the pungent bite of bourbon, while imitation scotch was often made with a tar product called creosote to increase smokiness.