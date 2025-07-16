Why This Alcohol Was So Popular During Prohibition

When you think of flappers and the Roaring Twenties, one of the drinks that pops into your head is probably gin. While this liquor had its own craze back in England centuries before, gin rose to massive popularity during Prohibition. It was found in most speakeasy cocktails, and even led to some places being nicknamed "gin joints." There's a reason gin had its heyday at this time, but the explanation might not be as glamorous or romantic as you think.

To put it simply, alcohol sold during prohibition was bad. Like ... really bad. Bootleggers had a rough time getting their hands on any sort of quality ingredients with the police always keeping a close eye on them. So, most batches of booze were concocted using subpar methods, or with raw industrial alcohol that wasn't designed for human consumption. Some of this alcohol contained toxic substances that could result in poisoning and even death, but that didn't stop dedicated drinkers.

One of the cheapest ways to emulate real alcohol was by making a faux gin using glycerin and juniper mixed into medical, wood tar, or home-brewed alcohol. It was overpowering in taste, it stank, and many struggled to drink it. Luckily, this gin happened to have a flavor that was easy to mask with other things, like fruit juice, herbs, or soda. So if you wanted a decent-tasting drink during the dry crusade — and you didn't want to gag — gin cocktails were your poison of choice.