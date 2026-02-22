The 12 Best Prohibition-Era Speakeasies You Can Still Visit Today

Nostalgia for the era of speakeasies is palpable across the United States. In cities like Chicago and New York, you can visit many themed bars that offer a chance to step back in time and imagine sipping bootlegged whiskey across from a famous writer or artist. While many of these spaces try to recreate the secrecy and glamour of a 1920s speakeasy, there are a few places around the country where you can experience the real deal.

The National Prohibition, or "Volstead Act," enacted in October of 1919 prohibited the manufacture, sale, and transportation of alcohol in the United States until it was repealed in 1933. While many saloons and breweries went out of business, others went underground, brewing and selling alcohol illegally. The term speakeasy comes from illegal drinking spaces in England and Ireland, where customers needed to keep quiet, or "speak easy." It gained popularity in the United States after nationwide prohibition went into effect and speakeasies started to appear around the country.

The hidden doors, secret passages, and passwords to gain entrance make speakeasies of today fun and alluring for modern customers. These activities mimic speakeasies of the past, which were hidden in businesses like barber shops or funeral homes with secret doors in bookcases or telephone booths. Get your hands on the password, and you may be able to visit these 12 prohibition-era speakeasies still in operation today.