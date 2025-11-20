11 Speakeasy Bars That Are A Total Vibe
Psst ... you in the know, Daddy-O? Word on the street is there are a few juice joints still kicking, where the giggle water flows, the jazz is hot, and the lights stay low enough to make even the most upstanding Jane or Joe feel a little on the lam. We've written before of legendary dive bars across the U.S. that should be on your bucket list, but what about the glorious speakeasy?
Back in the Roaring Twenties — when hooch was outlawed and coppers were on every corner — real eggs knew where to gather to sip and swig when the sun went down. But these dens weren't just about the booze, baby. They were a secret underground world (in many cases, literally), where every whispered password and clink of a clandestine glass made you feel part of something deliciously dangerous.
Today, the modern speakeasy keeps that spark alive. The decor may be ritzier and the cocktails swankier, but the thrill that you're in on something only a chosen few know about is still the bee's knees. So dust off your glad rags, because we're slipping behind the curtains of America's vibiest speakeasies. We'll pour out the details of our methodology at the end. Just keep it under your hat, eh?
The Annex at Last Saint
Word on the cobblestone is that Charleston's best-kept secret isn't on King Street — but behind it . Slip past the buzz of The Last Saint, ring a bell, and duck into The Annex; a shadowed hideaway where the lights are low and the giggle water would make any whiskey-lover weep with joy. This gin joint is all about mystery: There is no neon signage here.
Instead, what can be found are good pours and better company. Here you'll find the city's live wires sipping gin and bourbon like it's still the Jazz Age, amid air so thick with smoky, clandestine energy that even the unflappable Al Capone would feel a smidge skittish. As for the bartenders? Them's the real eggs. They mix their potions with the precision of a moonshiner and the flair of a hoofer.
Though you may already know the drinks bartenders say you should order at a speakeasy, there are no actual menus here. As such, your sip depends on the fancy of your friendly barkeep. Rest assured, however: Whatever libation you're after, these cats will make sure everything's copacetic with your preferred pour. The Annex should be added to your list if consulting popular opinion, but mum's the word; see? You didn't hear it from us.
472 Meeting St. B, Charleston, SC 29403
Allusion
Now here's a caper straight outta the Prohibition playbook: Each of Allusion Speakeasy's two Colorado Springs locations hides itself behind shifting themes and secret entrances. After all, who wants to sip with the stuffed shirts? The decor, drinks, and password change roughly every 90 days, meaning even the most seasoned gin hounds never know what'll be behind the door.
On one visit, you could be in Gatsby's library. The next, you might find yourself in a moonlit movie montage. We've even heard whispers of a Tay-Tay theme that might not be for everyone, but certainly thrilled the Swifties and added swagger to their step.
Whatever the theme, you'll find yourself among the city's highest hats and sharpest dames, and trading grins over sips that hit on all sixes. You'll swear the barkeeps are half scientists and half charmers; each pour fashioning a secretive setting where imbibers forget the clock and maybe even their names or morals ... at least until that Bloody Mary the next morning.
Multiple locations
Scotty Doesn't Know
Hidden behind Charleston Custard & Candy Shop and Big John's Tavern, Scotty Doesn't Know is a stealthy speakeasy that rewards the curious. Access the secret entryway and enter a dimly lit cocoon of velvet chairs, antique chandeliers, and mischievous 1920s spirit. Named for both a cheeky "Eurotrip" movie anthem and the owner's penchant for hidden cocktail dens worldwide (looking at you, Please Don't Tell), this speakeasy self-describes as the home base for "fun lovers and secret keepers."
Ready for another round? Simply push the brass buzzer, and bartenders materialize as if from thin air — but actually from the adjoining tavern. Signature pours include the Pink Pony Negroni, with pink peppercorn-infused gin and Cocchi Rosa (by the way, peppercorns make amazing cocktail upgrades). Big John's Tavern provides the heartbeat upstairs, but it's Scotty's that whispers from behind the scenes.
Scotty Doesn't Know is Charleston's moodiest hideaway; a perfect pick for special dates, yummy nightcaps, and shared confidences. The bar's philosophy? "No snitches." So we definitely aren't the ones who told you ... about what?
(843) 641-7269
251 E. Bay St., Charleston, SC 29401
Please Don't Tell
The granddaddy of modern speakeasies still reigns supreme in NYC. Funnily enough, Please Don't Tell (or PDT) hides in plain sight. Tucked inside Crif Dogs – a hot-dog joint known for inventive toppings – patrons need some simple sleuthing to get where they're going.
Just look for the old phone booth against the wall, step inside, and then lift the receiver and dial. A hidden door opens from within; revealing one of the most famous speakeasies in the world. Its personality — small, exclusive, and uber-chic — oozes elite New York energy. Thanks to cocktail luminary Jim Meehan, PDT has topped lists of the best bars in the world. Its cocktails are witty and precise, and the staff's hospitality disarms even the most jaded local.
Ready for perfection? Pair your spirits with a gourmet Crif Dog (yes, you can order food "through the wall"). We all know good alcohol and New York hot dogs are the American dream, so savor each sip, each bite, and get swept up in delicious secrecy.
113 St. Marks Pl., New York, NY 10009
False Idol
Holy hooch, honey! It's safe to say that speakeasy bar False Idol is a place where tiki kitsch meets trouble in paradise. Hidden within gastropub Craft & Commerce, this swanky hideout serves rum the way bootleggers dreamed. We're talking strong, sweet, and with a side of sin. No room for church-goin' pearl clutchers here.
Flaming cocktails, carved idols, and thunder soundscapes conjure a mood that's the absolute cat's meow of escapism. The room glows like glittering moonshine, and the bartenders are dapper devils with a certain flair for showmanship. One sip of the Pearl Diver and you'll be half-seas over; dancing like a dewdropper who's finally found his groove.
Whether you're a seasoned Queen of Sheba or just an average curious Joe, you're immediately part of the False Idol tribe once ducking through that door. If the gods of rum had a temple, this might be it. False Idol lies in wait to swallow bargoers whole in faux volcanic smoke and surfside sorcery ... just keep it under wraps, Daddy-O.
675 W. Beech St., San Diego, CA 92101
Red Ribbon Society
Through the doors of the historic Flat Iron Hotel, down a quiet corridor, and past a preserved boiler door lies Asheville's subterranean speakeasy jewel The Red Ribbon Society. Named for the red ribbons that once marked anti-Prohibition safe havens, this former boiler room glows with moody elegance. The heartbeat of Asheville after dark pulses from behind the velvet curtain of this ritzy Appalachian speakeasy.
Tucked under the city's sidewalks, Red Ribbon Society hums with prohibition-inspired glamour. The decor gives Gatsby, while the secretive setting whispers magic and mystique. Did we mention the handcrafted cocktails are sure to make your kisser sing? Red Ribbon bartenders mix sips like spirit sorcerers: Think gin fizz, notes of peppercorn and fig, and mezcals that are so much the cat's meow they basically purr. And while Martha Stewart may stay away from gin, we have an inkling even she could find something to tickle her fancy.
Online, Red Ribbon Society introduces itself with a poem that begins: "In a house with rooms both high and low, Where secrets hide and shadows grow ..." We don't know about you, but they had us hooked from "house." Everybody loves a good mystery ...
luminosaavl.com/red-ribbon-society
(828) 271-9808
20 Battery Park Ave., Floor B, Asheville, NC 28801
Potions Speakeasy
Hidden behind the French Quarter's veil of mystery is an occult haven for the incurably curious among us; accessible only by whisper and invitation. To begin your journey to Potions Speakeasy, visit Boutique du Vampyre, where one of the shop's "vampire" attendants may sense your intrigue. If you're lucky, they'll lean in with the password. Follow their hints, and soon you'll enter a crypt-like sanctuary that feels suspended between worlds. Dim light dances over velvet drapes, tarot decks, and balcony views of famed Bourbon Street below.
It's all about enchantment at Potions, which values both wicked camp and artisan craft. Regulars praise the impeccable staff, intimate energy, and surprisingly lively mocktails that are just as thoughtful and tasty as Potions' spirited cocktails. The few who grumble about passwords miss the point that this is a true speakeasy, and them's the rules. In a city built on mystery, this hidden speakeasy might just cast a spell on you.
potionslounge.com/the-speakeasy
(504) 717-3057
733 Bourbon St., New Orleans, LA 70116
Hush
Hush is a clandestine speakeasy burrowed beneath South Carolina's River House restaurant. Finding your way feels like entering a secret society, with guidance by a maître d' who offers a riddle: "Look to the left, look to the right, one of these mirrors will take you out of sight." Behind the reflective surface a discreet panel opens, revealing a world of amber light, leather chairs, and soothing slow jazz.
Here, local resident and beloved bartender Conor Bickmann curates cocktails that look and taste like edible art. There's even an espresso martini poured straight from the draft tap; perfect for nightcaps after enjoying River House's famed fare. Hush honors traditional Southern speakeasy heritage with a nod to modern craftsmanship, fashioning an unmatched experience that is classic and refined, but presented with a wink.
Locals consider Hush the ultimate date-night secret, as you won't stumble upon it by chance. Yet there's something intriguing about the need for riddles and mystery, as if you're part of some secret club accessed by invitation alone.
montage.com/palmettobluff/dining/hush
(843) 706-6542
1 Village Park Sq., Bluffton, SC 29910
Founders Club
Hidden behind a bookcase in the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Founders Club is Seattle's answer to old-world luxury. Step inside and bathe in the glow of brass sconces and rich mahogany; a special, fine-line blend of 1920s sophistication and Pacific Northwest restraint. Far from a rowdy haunt, this club leans toward a secret chamber for connoisseurs. Rare, vintage spirits line the shelves, and regulars even rent liquor lockers to house their own private collections.
Each cocktail tells (or whispers) a story, and even the mocktails feel decadent despite an absence of alcohol. The Founders Club is as much about atmosphere as it is about the art of the pour. It's a delicious dichotomy — hidden yet central — and the ultimate escape for those seeking intimacy with a side of secret indulgence.
Whether searching for that perfect place to bring a date, a surefire spot for celebration, or a cozy nook for quiet reflection with a world-class drink, Founders Club is a quietly spectacular locale that serves exactly what you seek.
(206) 621-1700
411 University St., Seattle, WA 98101
The Woo Woo
Cheeky, neon, and unapologetically naughty, The Woo Woo is Times Square's wildest speakeasy secret. Tucked beneath Irish pub Mean Fiddler, this faux-1980s peep-show-turned-bar channels every scantily-clad inch of a scandalous spirit. To enter, one must ring the bell beside the door and offer the daily password (found on Woo Woo's delightfully retro website). Say the magic word, step past a curtain of glowing lights, and enter a time warp of VHS tapes, disco beats, and velvet booths.
The cocktail menu at The Woo Woo reads like a mixtape of decadence to be rewound and played on repeat. Think mischievous-yet-mouthwatering Mezcal drinks (called "Panty Droppers"), purple-hued gin creations (Prince would be proud of this "Purple Rain"), and the infamous "Shot Through the Heart" — served "1980s style" on a vinyl record dusted with candy "lines" of ... well, you know.
The atmosphere is campy, clever, and completely self-aware. The Woo Woo blows past flirting with nostalgia straight into seduction, and patrons will instantly be Wooed.
(646) 866-7234
266 W. 47th St., New York, NY 10036
The Back Room
Slip along a nondescript Lower East Side alley, enter a rusty gate, and step back a century into The Back Room – one of two Prohibition-era New York speakeasies still in business. Once frequented by gangsters such as Bugsy Siegel and Lucky Luciano, this storied bar preserves its illicit past with panache and flair. Cocktails are served in teacups and beer in paper bags ; a charming nod to vital Prohibition-era secrecy that once kept coppers at bay.
Vintage couches, gilded chandeliers, and a room hidden behind bookcases keep the atmosphere suspended between glamor and grit. The crowd is a mix of locals, creatives, and curious travelers, all relishing its authenticity. They'd maybe never admit it, but bargoers must half-expect to blink and see the flappers and bootleggers of yesteryear slip in through the back.
Featured in "Boardwalk Empire" and countless other New York media legends, The Back Room taps into nostalgia without crossing the threshold into contrivance, or overblown tourist territory.
(212) 228-5098
102 Norfolk St., New York, NY 10002
Methodology
Many elements were considered in this search. Among them was the topic of trust: Specifically, which bartenders to relinquish control to in hopes they'll deliver drinks that will curl hair, cause smiles, and supply that most-important buzz. Though some patrons may not realize requesting a drink to be made "strong" at a bar is a big mistake, these speakeasy bartenders are said to be so friendly that we doubt their feathers would be ruffled.
Uncovering America's most elusive and enchanting speakeasies required putting on our detective caps. We sifted through hundreds of reviews, and yes, even sipped our own way through some of these hidden doors, bookcases, and peep-show curtains. Each spot was chosen for its vibes — particularly those that exuded authentic secrecy, dabbled in immersive design, kept inventive cocktails coming, and shone with distinctive storytelling via setting and spirits.
From vampiric lounges to mirrored hideaways, we gleaned information from guest experiences, read expert reviews, and followed local lore to these secretive spots. The result is this curated collection of the nation's best covert bars; each one solid proof that the speakeasy spirit of rebellion and rum-riddled glamour is still very much alive today.