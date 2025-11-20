11 Speakeasy Bars That Are A Total Vibe

Psst ... you in the know, Daddy-O? Word on the street is there are a few juice joints still kicking, where the giggle water flows, the jazz is hot, and the lights stay low enough to make even the most upstanding Jane or Joe feel a little on the lam. We've written before of legendary dive bars across the U.S. that should be on your bucket list, but what about the glorious speakeasy?

Back in the Roaring Twenties — when hooch was outlawed and coppers were on every corner — real eggs knew where to gather to sip and swig when the sun went down. But these dens weren't just about the booze, baby. They were a secret underground world (in many cases, literally), where every whispered password and clink of a clandestine glass made you feel part of something deliciously dangerous.

Today, the modern speakeasy keeps that spark alive. The decor may be ritzier and the cocktails swankier, but the thrill that you're in on something only a chosen few know about is still the bee's knees. So dust off your glad rags, because we're slipping behind the curtains of America's vibiest speakeasies. We'll pour out the details of our methodology at the end. Just keep it under your hat, eh?