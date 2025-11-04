The One Spirit Martha Stewart Steers Clear Of

Raise your hand if there's a liquor you'll never drink again. Now keep your hand up if the night (or morning, or Wednesday afternoon — no judgement!) that made you swear off the drink for good occurred in college. Still up? Me, too. But don't worry, we're in good company. In 2024, Cook, homemaker, and media mogul Martha Stewart admitted that she hadn't had gin since her college days. Stars: they're just like us!

According to the Daily Mail, Stewart revealed her aversion to gin at the Food Network's Food and Wine festival. "I got so drunk on gin in college that I have not ever had gin since," the 83-year-old explained. That means Stewart — who graduated from Barnard College at Columbia University in 1962 — avoided gin for over 60 years. Her youthful exuberance didn't turn her into a teetotaler, though. The star loves a good cocktail, and she makes her drinks with the care and attention to detail that she's famous for.