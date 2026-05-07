How To Free Pour Liquor Like A Bartender For Perfect Cocktails Every Time

Typically, you'll notice the difference between a drink mixed by a bartender and one by a non-bartender friend. Cocktails often have precise, ideal ratios, which is why requesting a drink be made strong is pointless much of the time; bartenders know these ratios. But, while bartenders often measure out the amounts of gin, tonic, and so forth before mixing them, some experienced mixologists look like they're simply eyeballing the measurements, and the cocktails still come out perfect. They're not guessing when they do this: They're free pouring. We spoke to Yu Jiang Zhao, the founder of Kobayashi Bar, about how you might free pour liquor like a proper bartender.

The standard tool used by bartenders for making cocktails is a metal, double-sided measuring cup called a jigger. You can use it to get the ratios of spirits and mixers exactly right, but using and then properly rinsing the tool between drinks costs precious seconds while tending a busy bar. Instead, you free pour, which Zhao describes as a method for getting precise ratios without using a jigger or any measuring tools. As Zhao explains, "You count while pouring, and the count corresponds with the known quantity. For example, a four-count pour with a standard speed pourer means 1 ½ ounces — a typical pour." A speed pourer is a slender nozzle which fits into the top of standard bottles; its higher rate of pouring makes free pouring even faster (and less likely to result in a spill).