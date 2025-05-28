Why Bartenders Hate Making This Classic Cocktail

Bartenders are only human. They will, of course, endeavor to please their customers and make whatever cocktail they desire (within reason). But for every drink that only requires a tap or a bottle opener, there are other drinks bartenders truly dread making. One of those drinks is the Ramos Gin Fizz, a New Orleans favorite and a bartender's, well, least favorite.

It has an interesting flavor, to be sure. Described as a mix between key lime pie (which you can make using regular limes) and an orange creamsicle (one of the ten best ice cream truck treats) but with a long list of fussy, patience-testing ingredients to match including egg whites, heavy cream, and orange flower water. What's more, it's a drink that requires a frankly absurd amount of shaking. The original recipe calls for a full 15 minutes of shaking, which would be enough to drive anyone mad.

All of this doesn't necessarily mean you should never order a Ramos Gin Fizz. If you go to a bar that has it on the menu, that could mean the business is especially proud of its recipe and the extra effort that goes into making the cocktail would be worth it for them and for you. If they hated it that much, it would be easy enough to remove it from the menu, after all. If you don't see it on the menu, though, don't order it. If you try, the bartender may make it for you anyway, but they certainly won't do it happily.