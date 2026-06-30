The Costco Premade Side Dish Reddit Would Bring To A Party
We've all been there: You're invited to a party, with instructions to feel free (aka obligated — let's be real) to bring a side dish to share. You want to impress with a crowd-pleasing potluck dish, but you just don't have the time, energy, or culinary inspiration to whip up your grandma's potato salad from scratch. This is where premade grocery store side dishes come in clutch, and arguably, Costco is the mecca of prepared supermarket sides. There's absolutely no shame in bringing a premade Costco side to a party, but it is key to pick the right dish; for example, it's best to avoid the grocery store staples you should make from scratch. Luckily, the internet has plenty of opinions on the best premade Costco side dishes that are a guaranteed potluck hit.
In a thread on Reddit titled "What Costco premade side dish would you bring to a party?" one of the most popular suggestions was the warehouse chain's shrimp cocktail. Users weighed in to support that idea: As one noted, "Always a hit." Another backed her claim, stating, "I find the shrimp cocktail works for a crowd of people with different types of diets — I've had guests who are pescatarian, guests who follow a keto diet, and those who are just watching their calories in general, and they all loved the shrimp cocktail." Many Redditors also thought that the key appeal of the shrimp cocktail was that it tastes great — one person raved, "It's literally my favorite food."
Why Costco's shrimp cocktail is the perfect dish to bring to a party, according to Reddit
Shrimp cocktail is an enduring party food classic for good reason: It's protein-packed, flavorful, and just plain fun. And while some might be tempted to try to pass off a grocery store side dish as homemade, there's no need for such posturing with shrimp cocktail. Few expect a homemade shrimp cocktail to taste significantly better than a store-bought version, and most people will probably just be delighted to eat shrimp cocktail (that said, if you're feeling ambitious, here's the best way to serve shrimp cocktail).
While you can purchase this chilled shellfish dish at almost any supermarket, Costco's shrimp cocktail stands out for several reasons. For one thing, the retro appetizer is often ridiculously overpriced on restaurant menus, but Costco's version is surprisingly budget-friendly, working out to about $12.47 per pound (meaning you can purchase enough to go around without breaking the bank, even if your fellow party guests hoard shrimp à la Eleanor Shellstrop in "The Good Place").
Most importantly, Costco's shrimp cocktail tastes great. Internet reviewers praise the firm, juicy texture of the shrimp and impeccably flavored sauce, which make it a Costco party platter that beats far fancier (and pricier) spreads. Whether you're a shrimp cocktail lover or simply on the hunt for a quick, affordable, and impressive party offering, this premade Costco side dish is sure to make you a potluck hero.