The Costco Premade Side Dish Reddit Would Bring To A Party

We've all been there: You're invited to a party, with instructions to feel free (aka obligated — let's be real) to bring a side dish to share. You want to impress with a crowd-pleasing potluck dish, but you just don't have the time, energy, or culinary inspiration to whip up your grandma's potato salad from scratch. This is where premade grocery store side dishes come in clutch, and arguably, Costco is the mecca of prepared supermarket sides. There's absolutely no shame in bringing a premade Costco side to a party, but it is key to pick the right dish; for example, it's best to avoid the grocery store staples you should make from scratch. Luckily, the internet has plenty of opinions on the best premade Costco side dishes that are a guaranteed potluck hit.

In a thread on Reddit titled "What Costco premade side dish would you bring to a party?" one of the most popular suggestions was the warehouse chain's shrimp cocktail. Users weighed in to support that idea: As one noted, "Always a hit." Another backed her claim, stating, "I find the shrimp cocktail works for a crowd of people with different types of diets — I've had guests who are pescatarian, guests who follow a keto diet, and those who are just watching their calories in general, and they all loved the shrimp cocktail." Many Redditors also thought that the key appeal of the shrimp cocktail was that it tastes great — one person raved, "It's literally my favorite food."