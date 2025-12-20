Shoppers Say This Costco Party Platter Outshines Spreads From Fancy Places
While Costco "cult favorites" are too numerous to name, the beloved retailer is well-known for its sharing-sized treats. From the famous rotisserie chickens that can be used to make a variety of meals, to the bountiful birthday cakes, Costco has what it takes to feed a crowd. But among the chain's party platters, one in particular stands out. According to users of the subreddit r/Costco, the cocktail shrimp party platter is not only a good deal, but as one Redditor noted, an example of how "Costco has really upped their prepped food game lately."
Costco cocktail shrimp lovers can note that, given the modest price for a single platter that's ready to serve (at about $12.47 per pound), the seafood treat can be an affordable way to feed a crowd. It's even a great way to pack an important nutrient into a cocktail party, since shrimp, pound for pound, is one of the most protein-rich foods you can eat. While the shrimp platter is great on its own, you can also combine it with other top Costco party platters, like the delicious artisanal sandwich spread that comes with pickles. Just remember, many of Costco's platters sell out, so it's a good idea to always order these foods ahead of time.
How to turn a Costco shrimp platter into a meal
Craving a Costco shrimp platter, but not planning a party anytime soon? While there's absolutely no judgment if you scarf a shrimp platter on your own (in fact, that sounds like a great idea), there are also plenty of recipes and tweaks you can try with any leftovers. You can start simple, by removing the tails from the shrimp and adding mayo, chopped celery, and salt and pepper to taste for a refreshing shrimp salad that's great on its own or in a sandwich. You can also top your greens with shrimp for a boost of flavor.
On the other hand, you can incorporate Costco shrimp into several main dishes, such as the protein for Taco Tuesdays. You can even make an Asian-inspired noodle salad with the freshly tail-less shrimp, cold vermicelli noodles, red bell pepper, spring onions, and peanut sesame dressing. Just remember, Costco cocktail shrimp come ready to eat, so avoid recipes that cook them again, which could make them tough.