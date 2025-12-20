Shoppers Say This Costco Party Platter Outshines Spreads From Fancy Places

While Costco "cult favorites" are too numerous to name, the beloved retailer is well-known for its sharing-sized treats. From the famous rotisserie chickens that can be used to make a variety of meals, to the bountiful birthday cakes, Costco has what it takes to feed a crowd. But among the chain's party platters, one in particular stands out. According to users of the subreddit r/Costco, the cocktail shrimp party platter is not only a good deal, but as one Redditor noted, an example of how "Costco has really upped their prepped food game lately."

Costco cocktail shrimp lovers can note that, given the modest price for a single platter that's ready to serve (at about $12.47 per pound), the seafood treat can be an affordable way to feed a crowd. It's even a great way to pack an important nutrient into a cocktail party, since shrimp, pound for pound, is one of the most protein-rich foods you can eat. While the shrimp platter is great on its own, you can also combine it with other top Costco party platters, like the delicious artisanal sandwich spread that comes with pickles. Just remember, many of Costco's platters sell out, so it's a good idea to always order these foods ahead of time.