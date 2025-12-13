The Party Food You Should Always Order Ahead At Costco

If you've gotta throw down like a boss on a budget, Costco offers the best party platters money can buy. We all feel the warm fuzzies, popping open those bountiful charcuterie, sandwich, or shrimp cocktail trays for our favorite people. But imagine your frowny face if you strolled into the deli department, only to discover the place had been robbed. (Well, okay — sold out, thanks to paying customers.) How can you guarantee that you walk away with your intended haul? Order your Costco party platter ahead.

Complementing a plate of street taco fixins or the much-loved Costco holiday cookie tray, Costco party platter preorders are definitely a thing — they're just not an online thing, yet. Still, the lo-fi process is easy as pie. You can call your local Costco deli department and request your favorite party trays via phone, or stop by the deli in person and fill out a paper form at least 24 to 48 hours ahead of your event. Ever ordered a custom cake from Costco? It's pretty much like that.

We wouldn't be mad about upgrading food court hot dogs with croissants from the bakery as a party meal in a pinch. But only you can judge the awkward vibe in collecting enough free samples to equate to hors d'oeuvres. Make hangry people-pleasing effortless by locking in your Costco order ahead of time and making it your own.