The $17,000 Champagne Collection You Can Only Buy At Costco In California

If you're looking for a special gift this holiday season, you'll probably be able to save a few bucks by shopping at Costco. From festive fruit towers to enormous chocolate boxes and fun gifts for little ones, there's something for everyone. For adults, though, the warehouse club's wine section is where it's at. Costco sells a variety of brands at shockingly low prices, including a bottle of Prosecco that's big enough to kill a grown man. This year, Costco is also offering a special type of champagne only available in California.

This very exclusive and unusual item is the Dom Pérignon Champagne Collector's Edition Vertical Set, and includes vintages from 1976 through 2012. Packaged in wooden boxes, the 24 bottles come with tasting notes for each specific year. If you're a big champagne fan and are thinking this sounds like a fantastic present, you might want to rethink pulling out your wallet. That's because this collection costs $17,499.

You read that correctly. This is one of the single most expensive things ever sold at Costco. Although this is way out of most folks' price range, the big question is whether this is still a luxury Costco wine deal that's a huge steal or a blatant money-grab preying on California wine-snob culture. Let's break it down a little — each bottle in the collection comes out to a price of roughly $729. An average bottle of Dom costs anywhere from $250 to $400, depending on where you buy it. So, at first glance, this doesn't seem like a good deal. Before you attribute this exorbitant price to mere greed, however, there are a few other factors to consider.