Costco Urges Customers To Throw Out Prosecco Bottles For This Dangerous Reason
If you were saving a bottle of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene for a special occasion, it looks as though you will need to replenish your celebratory beverage supply with some of Costco's affordable luxury wine, instead. It has been discovered that the fruity sparkling white wine is prone to bursting unexpectedly, even when innocently languishing in your wine cellar waiting to be enjoyed. Costco issued a warning on September 13 about the problematic bottles, encouraging customers who might have some stashed away somewhere to toss them out — carefully.
The Prosecco Valdobbiadene bottles were sold in Costco stores in 12 states from April 25 through August 26, 2025. Any folks in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin, who purchased the product (and maybe a crown jewel Costco frozen pizza) should take caution when discarding the wine bottle. While it is amusing how this debacle gives the phrase "popping bottles" a whole new meaning, the bottles do pose a real danger of injury.
How to get a refund on Costco's Kirkland Prosecco
Costco has promised a full refund to anyone who may have purchased the questionable prosecco (Of course, prosecco is different than Champagne). But don't bring your potentially explosive bottles into its retail locations. Customers looking to get their money back need only bring a copy of the letter the big-box store sent to members describing the problem, to a customer service representative in the store. But, given the danger of broken glass, discarding the actual bottle requires a bit more caution than tossing out expired food.
The discount warehouse recommends carefully wrapping the bottles in paper towels before placing them in a plastic bag. Once enveloped in a couple of protective layers, they can then be placed in the garbage. Costco urges customers who have questions about the safety notice to contact Ethica Wines at customercare@ethicawines.com, or by calling (786) 810-7132 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.