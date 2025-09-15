Costco Urges Customers To Throw Out Prosecco Bottles For This Dangerous Reason

If you were saving a bottle of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene for a special occasion, it looks as though you will need to replenish your celebratory beverage supply with some of Costco's affordable luxury wine, instead. It has been discovered that the fruity sparkling white wine is prone to bursting unexpectedly, even when innocently languishing in your wine cellar waiting to be enjoyed. Costco issued a warning on September 13 about the problematic bottles, encouraging customers who might have some stashed away somewhere to toss them out — carefully.

The Prosecco Valdobbiadene bottles were sold in Costco stores in 12 states from April 25 through August 26, 2025. Any folks in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin, who purchased the product (and maybe a crown jewel Costco frozen pizza) should take caution when discarding the wine bottle. While it is amusing how this debacle gives the phrase "popping bottles" a whole new meaning, the bottles do pose a real danger of injury.