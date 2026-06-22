Every Popular Trolli Candy, Ranked Worst To Best

You might be familiar with the little cute candies called Sour Patch Kids, but they aren't the only tangy treats in town. Trolli seems to have cornered the market on something a little less anthropomorphic and a little more gross. It's Trolli's sour gummy worms, or Sour Brite Crawlers, and they come in a wide variety of colors and flavors. A little less acidic than the Kids, Trolli's gummy worms focus more on flavor profiles than acidity, while still making your mouth pucker and your eyes water. Although Trolli is widely known for its worms, the company also has other shapes in its snack catalog, just not as expansive. I tried a few of its non-wormy shapes for this ranking, and I think one really hit it out of the park.

Trolli's introduction to American smackers began 45 years ago just after another popular brand made its way across the pond. Following on the coattails of Haribo Gummy Bears (nee Goldbears), introduced to Americans in 1981, Trolli launched its worms. Perhaps not as popular as the colorful ursine treats, they eventually caught on, especially by kids enamored by the gross-out factor.

Now, decades later, gummy candies have come back into fashion. While the market has expanded, Trolli still keeps coming out on top, probably because it keeps making its candy fun, its packaging eye-popping, and its flavors tongue-twisting. Ranking Trolli's most popular products based on flavor, texture, and a little bit of nostalgia, let's explore 10 of its offerings and rank them from worst to best.