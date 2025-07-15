This Popular Gummy Worms Candy Brand Has A Tricky Flavor

This gradual yet continual revelation has sparked considerable commotion online. One TikTok user posted a video on the matter and exclaimed, "Sometimes I honestly think it's better to not know the truth." Under the same video, another user commented, "I'm sorry this entire time it's been GRAPE?!?".

These sour candies are popular, so why are Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers gummy worms causing such an uproar? The answer: Grape is a polarizing flavor. You either love it or you don't. Some believe grape candies taste like medicine –- which is why I believe public opinions on the flavor vary so drastically -– but the popularity of this particular grape candy defies the flavor's negative associations. Despite the widespread distaste for grape candy, Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers gummy worms remain one of the most popular gummy candies. Nevertheless, people cannot get over the truth of the matter: Their favorite gummy worm flavor is a flavor they typically don't enjoy.

As someone who doesn't adore the standard artificial grape flavor, I am just as surprised as you are about how delicious Trolli's pink-and-blue gummy worm is –- maybe because I am one of the people who don't think the pink-and-blue gummy worm even tastes like grape. However, the pink-and-blue gummy worms are the first to be devoured in my bag of Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers gummy worms 10 out of 10 times. Will learning this information change the way you eat your candy?