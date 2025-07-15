This Popular Gummy Worms Candy Brand Has A Tricky Flavor
There are many big-name candy makers out there, but Trolli continues to be a universal favorite amongst all generations. Most notably, Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers gummy worms continually fly off the shelves at grocery stores and movie theaters alike –- with many consumers agreeing the pink-and-blue gummy worm reigns supreme. But do we really know the cherished critter as well as we think? Believe it or not, the pink-and-blue gummy worm is actually strawberry-grape flavored.
I know, your mind is probably blown, and frankly mine was too when realizing this. The silliness in all of this, though? Trolli prints its candies' flavors on the backs of its bags, and people –- including myself -– are still grappling with the shock of this discovery. Some candies themselves may be deceiving -– like candies that are surprisingly not gluten free –- but the confusion with Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers gummy worms lies in their coloring. When most people think of a blue candy flavor, their minds automatically go to blue raspberry or blueberry. With this blue candy being grape instead, people have understandably been in great disbelief –- especially since many agree it doesn't even taste like grape.
The reaction to grape is not great
This gradual yet continual revelation has sparked considerable commotion online. One TikTok user posted a video on the matter and exclaimed, "Sometimes I honestly think it's better to not know the truth." Under the same video, another user commented, "I'm sorry this entire time it's been GRAPE?!?".
These sour candies are popular, so why are Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers gummy worms causing such an uproar? The answer: Grape is a polarizing flavor. You either love it or you don't. Some believe grape candies taste like medicine –- which is why I believe public opinions on the flavor vary so drastically -– but the popularity of this particular grape candy defies the flavor's negative associations. Despite the widespread distaste for grape candy, Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers gummy worms remain one of the most popular gummy candies. Nevertheless, people cannot get over the truth of the matter: Their favorite gummy worm flavor is a flavor they typically don't enjoy.
As someone who doesn't adore the standard artificial grape flavor, I am just as surprised as you are about how delicious Trolli's pink-and-blue gummy worm is –- maybe because I am one of the people who don't think the pink-and-blue gummy worm even tastes like grape. However, the pink-and-blue gummy worms are the first to be devoured in my bag of Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers gummy worms 10 out of 10 times. Will learning this information change the way you eat your candy?