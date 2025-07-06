Gluten-Free Folks Should Think Twice Before Grabbing A Box Of This Classic Movie Candy

Those who have celiac disease or who simply don't want gluten to be a part of their diet have to tread carefully. That doesn't change when you go to the movie theater, where snacks are very much a part of the experience. Gluten-free eaters know that gluten can be hidden. For example, while popcorn (the cinema's most famous munchie) is naturally gluten free, sometimes the products that flavor it are not – even if they are what makes movie theater popcorn irresistible. Even popular theater candies which one would think are gluten-free are, in fact, not. Candies like Kit Kat, Twix, and Whoppers are easy to identify as glutinous due to the addition of crispy wafers or cookies. Surprisingly, Red Vines also contain gluten.

Gummy, fruity Red Vines don't necessarily look or taste like something made with wheat, but according to the company's website, these movie favorites do contain wheat flour. Twizzlers (Red Vines' lookalikes) also contain gluten. These two brands of licorice are ones that most movie theaters offer, so red, ropey candy seems out of the picture for celiacs. Brands of gluten-free licorice do exist, but you'll likely have to purchase them elsewhere and enjoy them at home if gluten is a dietary restriction.