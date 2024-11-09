Exactly What Flavor Is The Pink Starburst?
Pink starburst in particular is the fan favorite that is loved so much that you can still purchase bags of only the strawberry flavor even though they were once considered a limited time deal. If you thought the pink Starburst was cherry or pink lemonade, you're wrong. Strawberry is the official flavor of this little pink candy, at least the original version. We aren't talking about the varieties that pop off every few years or so but the classic light pink wrapped candies.
Some people will tell you that pink isn't the best flavor that Starburst offers, and being wrong is okay sometimes. We don't hold that against anyone. In general, all of the classic Starburst flavors rank pretty high on the nostalgic candies scale. So one could argue that they're all the best tasting, but there is something about the strawberry-flavored pink Starburst that draws us in. Maybe that's why you're able to find pink Starburst flavored Snack Packs. For those of us who can't get enough of this flavor, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy pink Starburst.
How to incorporate more pink Starburst into your day
If you didn't know already, Starburst will dissolve in vodka when left overnight in a sealed jar. Jello shots have impressed partygoers for many years, and you can be the person who infuses Starburst into the Jello mix. Drinks don't have to come in Jello format to get an extra taste of strawberry, either. Just use these Starburst Liquid Water Enhancers. A couple of squirts and that lovely, sweet strawberry profile will turn up the flavor of any sparkling water. Even then, you could just grab some already strawberry Starburst flavored sparkling water instead.
We could go on for days about all the ways that strawberry Starburst can enhance your day-to-day life. Don't call them "pink" next time someone asks you which Starburst you want from their variety pack. As a true intellectual, you'll be able to answer strawberry with your whole chest. Michigan and Indiana know that Starburst is the best candy, and we know that strawberry is the best flavor.