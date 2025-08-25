Review: Mountain Dew And Trolli Join Forces To Make Wonderfully Sweet Soda And Slightly Sour Gummies

Mountain Dew has been enjoying a prolific run of new products lately, introducing Mountain Dew Baja Midnight as a Taco Bell exclusive and Mountain Dew Mango Rush just for Little Caesars. And 2025 just keeps getting more interesting for the Pepsi-made soda with the distinctive taste. Vying for shelf space with the many other Mountain Dew flavors out there comes a new variety that deliberately tastes just like candy.

Trolli is a candy company best known for its powerfully sour and brightly colored gummy products; Mountain Dew for its famously highly-caffeinated citrus blend sodas. In the summer of 2025, the two disparate sweets makers teamed up to create a soft drink that tastes like both things as well as something entirely new. That's Mountain Dew Zero Sugar x Trolli Cherry-Lemon, a beverage that carries the familiar Mountain Dew zing as well as the sour kick from Trolli gummies, along with a sweet cherry-lemon hybrid. The whole thing is made completely without any extra sugar. Meanwhile, the participants went the other way with the partnership, too, infusing Mountain Dew flavors into Trolli's Sour Brite Crawlers to create Trolli x Mountain Dew Sour Brite Crawlers. Here's everything there is to know about the new soda and the new candy, including where to buy it and how they taste.