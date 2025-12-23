The Chewy Texture Behind Your Favorite Gummy Candy Has A Name

Americans can be picky about food texture, so it's doubly unsurprising that some Americans hate gelatinous, gummy foods the most. This also might explain why gummy worms are actually a recent addition to America's candy roster, having first appeared in the 1980s.

By contrast, if there's one thing all the various diverse cultures throughout Asia have on lock, it's foods with distinct textures. If you've experienced traditional Chinese, Korean, or Malaysian food, you'll notice a lot of it can be chewy, gummy, and have a thick mouthfeel. We don't really have an adequate English translation for the name of this texture in Asian cultures: Q ("kee-yew") describes foods that are gummy and squishy, but not mushy.

Think of mochi, tteokbokki (a gummy Korean rice cake served in a spicy sauce; you can even elevate your mac and cheese with comforting tteokbokki), boba tea, or even a really well-made Szechuan hot and sour soup (which is supposed to be a bit thick and gelatinous), and you'll begin to understand Q texture. It's also sometimes called QQ to denote an extra bouncy, extra-chewy consistency. None of these dishes produce a slimy feel, but those unfamiliar with this style of food might perceive it as such. But what's fascinating to me is that exciting textures open up a whole new realm of culinary possibilities. It's like adding a layer of complexity to a dish that can truly enhance the way you enjoy it.