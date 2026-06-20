10 Weird McDonald's Lawsuits Not Enough People Know About

McDonald's has built its reputation on more than just burgers and fries. Yes, the fast food darling arguably has the world's tastiest French fries (in our opinion, at least), but it also nails everything from perfectly crispy Diet Cokes to endlessly snackable McNuggets. Even the Big Mac and its signature sauce have a seriously loyal following. It's these offerings that allow its large global fan base to overlook some of the chain's more glaring flaws, such as the perpetually "broken" ice cream machines.

The truth is that it's not all sunshine and hot apple pie pockets for McDonald's. The chain has a long — and sometimes off-the-wall — legal history, with cases that feel more like something from a scripted reality show than a formal legal proceeding. It's faced various lawsuits over the years, involving everything from serving hot food that's just too hot to misleading menu items.

Despite the array of McLawsuits, the fast food empire is still going strong and continues to serve its menu of burgers, fries, nuggets, and more. Even these 10 lawsuits could not take down the house of Ronald McDonald.