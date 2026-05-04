McDonald's Limited-Time McDouble Deal Isn't The $1 Value Customers Were Hoping For

The price of fast food these days has folks around the country seeing red, and while most companies are increasing prices, McDonald's often bears the brunt of the people's wrath. But Micky D's isn't oblivious to the criticism, and the company has taken steps to sell some of its menu items at a discount. There are still a few things you can buy at McDonald's for under $5 these days, and the fast food titan is going a step further with special, limited-time deals on Under $3 noshes that reduce the cost to consumers even more.

The latest examples of inflation relief include the McDouble (pro tip: order it with no seasoning if you want it cooked fresh), selling for $2.50, and the classic Sausage McMuffin, only costing $1.50. These deals come as the Golden Arches focuses on increasing the appeal for folks ordering from the McValue menu (one of the smart ways to save money at McDonald's). The company is also highlighting other deals to be had, like $4 Breakfast Meal Deals as well as a bargain price of $6 for a McDouble, a 4-piece of McNuggets, small fries, and a drink.

Still, not all people are convinced that these "deals" are the bargains they proclaim to be. On social media, some folks have voiced their distaste for McDonald's seemingly never-ending price increases, claiming that customers are falling for the old switcheroo.