McDonald's Limited-Time McDouble Deal Isn't The $1 Value Customers Were Hoping For
The price of fast food these days has folks around the country seeing red, and while most companies are increasing prices, McDonald's often bears the brunt of the people's wrath. But Micky D's isn't oblivious to the criticism, and the company has taken steps to sell some of its menu items at a discount. There are still a few things you can buy at McDonald's for under $5 these days, and the fast food titan is going a step further with special, limited-time deals on Under $3 noshes that reduce the cost to consumers even more.
The latest examples of inflation relief include the McDouble (pro tip: order it with no seasoning if you want it cooked fresh), selling for $2.50, and the classic Sausage McMuffin, only costing $1.50. These deals come as the Golden Arches focuses on increasing the appeal for folks ordering from the McValue menu (one of the smart ways to save money at McDonald's). The company is also highlighting other deals to be had, like $4 Breakfast Meal Deals as well as a bargain price of $6 for a McDouble, a 4-piece of McNuggets, small fries, and a drink.
Still, not all people are convinced that these "deals" are the bargains they proclaim to be. On social media, some folks have voiced their distaste for McDonald's seemingly never-ending price increases, claiming that customers are falling for the old switcheroo.
The up and down game with McDonald's prices
Let's say I sell widgets for $1, raise the price to $3, then offer a limited-time discount on those widgets for $2.50 once folks adjust to the new price. It seems like a good deal until people look back to when it was just a dollar not that long ago. Now it suddenly seems like highway robbery draped in the cloak of a bargain.
That's what some folks online are claiming is the case with the $2.50 McDouble deal. Suffice to say, they are not lovin' it. One person on Reddit pointed out, "Anyone remember when McDoubles used to be 99 cents? It was only 10 years ago..." Another person expanded on that thought, saying, "all these were 99-cent items, then it turn into a 'value' meal, then we have what we got now."
Folks on X also got in on McBashing the new value deals. One person wrote, "Thing was a dollar, they sell billions of burgers and I'm supposed to be impressed by 2.50?" The $6 combo deal on a McDouble, nuggets, fries, and a drink also took its licks, with one person claiming, "A year ago, you could literally get a McDouble, Small Fries and a Small Drink for tree fiddy."
Unfortunately, costs for everything are going up these days and corporations aren't untouched by inflation. As one person on X put it, "Far cry from the dollar it used to be, but a step in the right direction." Unfortunately, with how quickly prices are rising, a $2.50 McDouble might seem like a screaming deal in a year or so.