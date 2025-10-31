The McDonald's Ordering Hack That Will Get You A Fresh Burger, Every Single Time

Between the astounding number of McDonald's locations in the U.S. and the fact that the fast food mega giant sold 75 burgers per second in 2013, there are a lot of systems in place that keep McDonald's running smoothly. If you want something different out of McDonald's, you'll have to know how the system works. On TikTok, former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz spilled the beans on how you can get a fresh burger every time you order. In the video, Haracz explains that almost every burger patty at McDonald's is held in a "universal holding cabinet" and assembled to order (with the exception of the Quarter-Pounder burger).

Since McDonald's burgers are formed into patties and then flash-frozen for storing, they come seasoned. Because of this, changing what you want on the burger itself makes no difference to the patty preparation. The way to get a fresh burger patty is to request one without seasoning. If you ask for an unseasoned patty, employees will generally have to make a fresh one. When asked on the r/McDonaldsEmployees Reddit thread whether this method was disliked by employees, a few users chimed in saying they wouldn't mind. "I wouldn't think so if I worked there. I'd just park you. Or have you sit," one poster said, while another mentioned it's okay as long as you don't go overboard. "Unless [you're] ordering 10 McDoubles no salt, but even then if they're decent at their job they'll be fine. Takes like 30-40 seconds." However, requesting no seasoning isn't the only way to guarantee a fresh burger from McDonald's.