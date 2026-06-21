Grocery Shopping At Target In 2026 Is About To Be Easier Thanks To These 3 Changes

Target has always been a go-to destination for budget-friendly essentials, from trend-forward clothing and home décor to beauty products and household necessities. Decades ago, however, like when Target stores had food courts, the brand began introducing larger grocery departments, following the success of Walmart Supercenters' one-stop-shop experience. Since then, Target has continued evolving its grocery offerings across both SuperTarget and standard store formats. Now, some of the biggest changes are coming to Target in 2026 (or are already underway) — and the grocery department is a major focus of these efforts.

According to a recent Target press release, the company is investing billions — yes, that's billions with a B — into improvements both in-store and online. As a result, shoppers may notice their local Target undergoing a remodel to allocate more space for groceries, or entirely new store openings in some areas. These changes are designed to better serve the way customers shop today — with convenience at the forefront. The goal is to make it easier for shoppers to accomplish more in a single trip, while moving through the store efficiently from start to finish.