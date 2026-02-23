The Shady Way Grocery Store Loyalty Programs Benefit From Your Shopping Trips

In an era of skyrocketing supermarket prices, any way to shave a few bucks off ever-increasing grocery bills is more than welcome. As such, many of us have phone folders chock full of grocery store loyalty apps offering discounts and coupons to regular customers. These programs can sometimes save shoppers a bit of money (if you can decipher the often convoluted rewards systems and remember to apply the coupons when checking out). However, there's no such thing as free lunch, and grocery store loyalty programs are no exception. Most of these programs simply claim to improve customer experience and reward loyal shoppers, but that's far from the whole story.

When customers sign up for a grocery store's loyalty program, they hand over a wealth of personal data, and supermarkets aren't shy about exploiting that information to turn a profit. In addition to using data collected via loyalty programs to offer strategically targeted discounts and shadily get shoppers to spend more money, many grocery stores turn around and sell your personal data to dozens of other companies for a chunk of change. This is especially concerning because, although grocery store loyalty cards have been around for decades, the advent of apps — which can track more sensitive details like location and payment information — has made it much easier and more profitable for supermarkets to exploit loyalty program data.