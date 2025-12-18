5 Changes Coming To Target In 2026
Target is a shopper's oasis, a store that blends affordable with adorable and then adds a coffee shop to the mix. It's where we go for a great outfit and dinner ingredients (though we still think the worst frozen burger patties come from Target), but we're not strangers to a few store changes now and then –- like when Target removed its food courts in the 2010s. Target is looking at a few new changes in 2026 and gearing up for a makeover in a few different areas.
For one, Target is getting a brand new CEO in February 2026. It'll be a promotion for current Target COO Michael Fiddelke to take control of the company. Fiddelke's plans focus on bettering the customer experience with store remodels, change-ups in brand collaborations, and investments in technology at every level of the corporation. He addressed shareholders in a recent quarterly meeting highlighting coming changes, with a strategy of putting Target's reliable reputation front and center. So far, no changes have been announced to Target and Starbucks' collaboration so your coffee is safe, and you'll still have access to the best Good & Gather snacks . But you can expect a few other changes, brand switch-ups, and total make-overs this coming year at Target.
More products with Target-owned, in-house branding
Fiddelke said the plan for 2026 is to double down on Target's iconic brand recognition and its more than 40 in-house brands like Good & Gather, Cat & Jack, Up & Up, and Threshold. No details were given about specific products that will be launched in the coming year, but Fiddelke highlighted a need to "further leverage" Target's $31 billion brand portfolio and keep up with coming trends. That means you should expect to see a few Good & Gather products coming to market that are plant-based or have wellness features like adaptogenic properties. According to Nestle's prediction of 2026 food trends, you're also likely to see flavors from all around the globe represented in various in-house branded snacks, pantry staples, and coffee creamers.
Celebrity and brand collaborations will also be popping up at Target in 2026 as part of a plan to generate $15 billion in sales growth for the corporation by 2030. Look for partnerships like the recent Good & Gather Collab with James Beard Award-winning Chef Ann Kim which introduced jalapeno and pepperoni frozen pizzas to Target's frozen section.
Say goodbye to Ulta Beauty
America's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty has about 600 locations nestled within Target beauty sections known as 'shop-in-shop' setups. It's a collaboration that has been beneficial for both Ulta and Target since the two teamed up in 2021, but that partnership will end in August 2026 after both companies mutually decided to let their collaboration contract end instead of renewing. Neither company explained the details of the split, just that it was a peaceful parting. Ulta hasn't sent any signals about closing any stores apart from those involved in the Target deal, while Target plans to expand its beauty selection to include a wider range of options, so shoppers won't lose too much selection.
Both the in-store and online connections between Ulta and Target will end in 2026, but Ulta Beauty Rewards will continue strong up until the very end. That means you'll be able to accumulate and use rewards points until August 2026 using the digital systems already in place.
Target's getting an online and in-store makeover
Online shoppers and traditional shopaholics can both get excited for Target's 2026 remodeling plans. The goal is twofold: to create a more welcoming experience for in-store shoppers and faster, more reliable fulfillment for online orders. Target is working on its same-day-delivery and pick-up system, plus there's a renewed focus on limiting the number of out-of-stock items. Target's digital spaces are definitely getting a make-over, but the brick-and-mortar stores are going through a revamp as well. Stores will be getting bigger back rooms as Target fine-tunes its fulfillment hub operation while the front of the house will be getting a refresh.
Stores will see new layouts, but the specifics haven't yet been announced. The idea is to create a more welcoming and open environment with a more joyful, elevated experience, according to Fiddelke. That could mean a whole new layout for some stores. But again, Target hasn't released specifics on planned renovations even in the cases of already announced projects like the $4 million remodel in the works at the Target location in Temple, Texas. All we know going into the new year is that Target is focusing on bringing customers back into the store to shop and streamlining the online experience at the same time.
Expanding the selection across Target's departments
You're not only going to be seeing more from Target's in-house brands in 2026, you'll see more inventory in all hardline categories; as in, the non-consumable goods that last for a long time, like appliances, sporting goods, and gaming systems. Target already has the FUN 101 initiative which is blending cultural moments with tech and toys. Trading cards have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to Target's FUN 101, for instance, and you can expect more from the campaign in 2026 as it highlights new products as they arrive.
Gaming and tech aren't the only categories that will be getting an infusion of attention in 2026. Target plans to continue its mission to expand inventory in the beauty department. The end of the Ulta partnership will certainly mean a selection of products will leave with the brand, but Target's already been working on filling the gap. In February 2025, 45 new beauty brands hit the shelves and Target plans to continue adding new products to the section in 2026. The same types of expansions are in the works for new products in home goods, baby and toddler gear, and more.
Investments in technology to enhance shopping experience
Target's plans for tech investments are wide sweeping. They cover almost every aspect of the company and it's all geared toward making the shopping experience better. In stores, you'll see a continuation of strategies like the Express Self-Checkouts for people with 10 items or less, but there's way more happening in tech at Target than a few more self-checkout counters.
Target has invested in AI in a few different arenas, primarily using the tool to speed up the design and distribution of products. AI is helping the corporation predict trends, stock products, and reduce lengthy check-out times and customer wait times. Target is also using AI in marketing, where it's working hard to know what you'll love before you do. Target plans to create a more personalized, streamlined, and faster shopping experience for every customer who walks through the doors — digitally or in person.