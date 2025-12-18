5 Changes Coming To Target In 2026

Target is a shopper's oasis, a store that blends affordable with adorable and then adds a coffee shop to the mix. It's where we go for a great outfit and dinner ingredients (though we still think the worst frozen burger patties come from Target), but we're not strangers to a few store changes now and then –- like when Target removed its food courts in the 2010s. Target is looking at a few new changes in 2026 and gearing up for a makeover in a few different areas.

For one, Target is getting a brand new CEO in February 2026. It'll be a promotion for current Target COO Michael Fiddelke to take control of the company. Fiddelke's plans focus on bettering the customer experience with store remodels, change-ups in brand collaborations, and investments in technology at every level of the corporation. He addressed shareholders in a recent quarterly meeting highlighting coming changes, with a strategy of putting Target's reliable reputation front and center. So far, no changes have been announced to Target and Starbucks' collaboration so your coffee is safe, and you'll still have access to the best Good & Gather snacks . But you can expect a few other changes, brand switch-ups, and total make-overs this coming year at Target.