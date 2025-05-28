12 Target Good & Gather Snacks Ranked Worst To Best
If you're a Target fan, you've likely heard of the company's Good & Gather products. Released in 2019, this generic store brand offers customers everything from everyday convenience items to fancy frozen dinners. As popular as Target has become, I couldn't help but wonder how its Good & Gather brand compares to other generic store-branded foods I've tried. Granted, this isn't the first time I've sampled foods from this line — I've tasted my fair share of Good & Gather foods, and if I'm honest, I'm usually underwhelmed. As such, I decided it might be time to try a number of products released by the brand to determine which are worth buying and which should be skipped.
In today's post, I'm sampling 12 popular Target Good & Gather snacks and ranking them from worst to best. From organic snack bars to savory dips, join me as I dish up all the details to give you an idea of which Good & Gather snacks are truly crave-worthy and which should be left on the shelf.
Let's dive in.
12. Good & Gather Sweet Cajun Trail Mix
Good & Gather Sweet Cajun Trail Mix receives rave reviews from fans on the Target website, but honestly, I don't get the hype. This uniquely flavored trail mix comes in an 11-ounce bag for $3.99 and includes an interesting blend of butter toffee peanuts, spicy peanuts, honey roasted sesame sticks, roasted salted corn kernels, and more. It contains 160 calories per ¼ cup, along with 10 grams of fat, 200 milligrams of sodium, and 4 grams of added sugars.
My initial impression of Good & Gather Sweet Cajun Trail Mix was positive, but its flavor threw me off. For a blend marketed as "Cajun," I expected something with a bit more kick. There was little to no spiciness to it, nor were there any smoky flavors to offset its sweetness. Instead, it was like eating handfuls of sugar-coated corn and peanut pieces. The flavor was sickly sweet, making each bite nearly unbearable. The only thing I appreciated about Good & Gather Sweet Cajun Trail Mix was its texture; the sundry ingredients were at least pleasantly crispy.
Overall, I would not recommend Good & Gather Sweet Cajun Trail Mix. Its 5-star reviews would suggest that others find this trail mix well-worth the purchase, but I personally don't like its flavor.
11. Good & Gather Gluten-Free Multigrain with Flax Rice Crackers
Having followed a strict gluten-free diet in the past, I know gluten-free crackers will often taste, well, gluten-free. But these Good & Gather Gluten-Free Multigrain with Flax Rice Crackers are awful. This Target-branded snack is priced at $2.79 for a 3 ½ ounce box and features a short ingredient list that includes sorghum flour, quinoa, millet, flaxseeds, amaranth, and sesame seeds. Per every 15 crackers, you'll incur 130 calories, 130 milligrams of sodium, and no added sugar.
Unfortunately, Good & Gather Gluten-Free Multigrain with Flax Rice Crackers miss the mark in several ways. Texturally speaking, the crackers are thin, hard, waxy, and shiny, much like you'd expect from a rice-based cracker. And while I know these are common characteristics for wheatless crackers, I just can't bring myself to enjoy them. Texture aside, I also have a problem with the flavor of this gluten-free snack. The only way I can describe it is as supremely bland with a stale rice finish. The taste of salt is present, but it doesn't do much but offer a temporary distraction from its overall unpleasant flavor.
As with the many store-bought gluten-free bread varieties available, I'm sure there's a wheatless cracker somewhere out there for folks to enjoy. As for Good & Gather Gluten-Free Multigrain with Flax Rice, don't count on it being your next gluten-free go-to.
10. Good & Gather Parmesan Garlic Kettle Chips
I wanted so badly to love Good & Gather Parmesan Garlic Kettle Chips. They cost $2.49 for an 8-ounce bag and are infused with parmesan and garlic flavor. As the name would imply, these chips are kettle-cooked, and so have the thick and sturdy texture that differentiates kettle chips from regular chips. Per 18 chips, they contain 150 calories, 8 grams of fat, 160 milligrams of sodium, and contain no added sugar.
So, what's the issue? Good & Gather Parmesan Garlic Kettle Chips aren't the worst, but they certainly didn't live up to my expectations. These chips lean heavily on garlic flavor, leaving the distinctively nutty essence of parmesan hardly noticeable. In fact, there was almost no parmesan flavor at all, making this more of a garlic and onion snack than anything else. What's more is that even these garlic and onion flavors were muted, making this, in general, a very boring bag of chips.
Are they salty? Kinda. Good texture? I guess. But given its promising title, I thought I'd encounter more cheesy flavor than I did. Thus, Good & Gather Parmesan Garlic Kettle Chips surprised me by turning out to be one of my least favorite snacks on the list.
9. Good & Gather Organic Iced Oatmeal Cookie Whole Grain Baked Bars
Good & Gather Organic Iced Oatmeal Cookie Whole Grain Baked Bars are another popular Target snack, but I think they're an acquired taste. The bars come 12 in a box for $7.99 and contain 150 calories, 5 grams of fat, 23 grams of carbohydrates, and 6 grams of added sugar per bar. The ingredients are organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making this Target Good & Gather pick an overall smart snack for kids and adults alike.
Many folks compare Good & Gather Organic Iced Oatmeal Cookie Whole Grain Baked Bars to Cliff bars and similar brands, and if that's what you're looking for, these bars make a fantastic cheaper alternative. If, however, you're someone like me who prefers crispy granola over a soft oatmeal texture, then this pick isn't for you. The flavor also tastes nothing like an "oatmeal cookie," though its cinnamon flavor is still discernible.
With all things considered, I don't think Good & Gather Organic Iced Oatmeal Cookie Whole Grain Baked Bars are a total disappointment — they'd make a great workout snack or quick treat for a hungry kiddo. As for whether or not I'd purchase them again — probably not. But that isn't to say other people wouldn't dig them.
8. Good & Gather Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Date and Nut Mini Bars
Good & Gather Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Date and Nut Mini Bars go for $6.89 per 10 mini bars in a box and are gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan. They are impressively made with only a handful of ingredients: dates, cashews, chocolate chips, and sea salt. There are 100 calories per bar, along with 5 grams of fat, 30 milligrams of sodium, 12 carbohydrates, and 2 grams of added sugar.
Good & Gather Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Date and Nut Mini Bars have me on the fence, but possess enough positive qualities to make me consider purchasing them again. Their beautifully minimalist composition is a major win for me, and the taste isn't too shabby either. The flavor is simple and clean, though very date-forward. As for texture, expect these bars to be very dense and chewy, which may be a turn-off for some. The biggest thing to note about Good & Gather Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Date and Nut Mini Bars is that they don't taste anything like chocolate chip cookie dough. Despite the fact that I could see the chocolate chips, I couldn't taste them, which kinda defeats the purpose.
Oh, and one more thing. Remember that Good & Gather Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Date and Nut Mini Bars are indeed mini, meaning they won't be longer than your pinky finger, if that. Overall, these are a solid pick, but you may have to adjust your expectations to enjoy them.
7. Good & Gather Freeze-Dried Mixed Berry Yogurt Bites
Good & Gather Freeze-Dried Mixed Berry Yogurt Bites are great for babies and toddlers, though there are a few things I'd like to mention before giving them my wholehearted stamp of approval. The snack comes in 1-ounce packs for $2.99 at the time of publication and is suitable for babies 10 months and up. Per every ¼ cup of yogurt bites, expect 25 calories, 0 grams of fat, 25 milligrams of sodium, and 2 grams of added sugar. The ingredients list is fairly clean, with cultured reduced fat milk as its first ingredient — beyond that, expect an array of fruit purees along with the addition of inulin, pectin, mixed tocopherols, and a few other ingredients.
Flavor-wise, Good & Gather Freeze-Dried Mixed Berry Yogurt Bites taste pleasing even to my adult taste buds. The taste is a subtle yet pleasant berry flavor akin to sweet yogurt. Since they were designed with babies and toddlers in mind, these bites dissolve immediately on the tongue, though you should note that leaving them exposed to air may alter their dissolving capabilities. These yogurt bites appear to have no active cultures as far as I can tell, meaning your little one might not get the same gut-friendly probiotics from this snack as they could from some of the best fresh store-bought plain yogurts on the market.
6. Good & Gather Everything Crackers
Good & Gather Everything Crackers are a decent grab, especially for the price. For $2.79, you get a 7-ounce box; per 14 crackers, you'll get 140 calories, 6 grams of fat, 240 milligrams of sodium, and 2 grams of added sugar. The ingredients include a variety of interesting components, including caraway seeds, poppy seeds, and sesame seeds. There's also no high fructose corn syrup, which is a relief.
I like Good & Gather Everything Crackers, but they didn't have the wow factor I expected. When I hear "everything" cracker, the first thing that comes to mind is the all-encompassing flavor of an "everything bagel" and whatever the "everything" in bagel seasoning entails. Granted, these crackers have some flavor, but it's tame. The best thing about the crackers is the texture — they have just the right density and pack the perfect crunch.
Despite not being quite what I hoped, I still enjoyed Good & Gather Everything Crackers, especially when dipped in the upcoming Good & Gather Buffalo Dip; stick around to learn more about that yummy Good & Gather snack grab coming up.
5. Good & Gather Himalayan Salted Dark Chocolate Almonds
Good & Gather Himalayan Salted Dark Chocolate Almonds are pretty impressive, even rivaling some of the similar, more expensive name-brand chocolate snacks I've tried. They come in a 13-ounce package and cost $6.49 per bag. Per 11 almonds, you can expect 170 calories, 13 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbohydrates, and 6 grams of added sugar. The ingredients include 64% cacao dark chocolate along with a number of other items like vegetable oil, gum acacia, Himalayan salt, and confectioners' glaze.
One of the characteristics I love most about Good & Gather Himalayan Salted Dark Chocolate Almonds is their appearance. These almonds are huge, glossy, and look delicious on sight. Despite their alluring appearance, I'd be lying if I didn't say I was a little disappointed by the flavor. As a serious dark chocolate fan, I was gearing up to savor its decadence, but I found the overall taste of the almonds quite weak. There was none of the delightful contrast between the Himalayan salt and sweet chocolate that I expected; as a matter of fact, the salt was barely detectable. Still, Good & Gather Himalayan Salted Dark Chocolate Almonds were generally tasty, and given the generous sizing and decent price point, I wouldn't be opposed to purchasing them again.
4. Good & Gather Pomegranate Fruit Strips
Good & Gather Pomegranate Fruit Strips are a great snack option for children and adults, though the flavor comes off a bit confusing at first. Sold for $6.59 for 25 individually wrapped strips in a box, each strip contains 50 calories, 12 grams of carbohydrates, and 4 grams of added sugar. Oddly, I see no sugar listed in the ingredients, but only fruit purees and juices, causing me to believe that there must be added sugar lurking in one of the said components.
Overall, Good & Gather Pomegranate Fruit Strips are a decent purchase, despite the fact that the strips were a bit on the smaller side. They aren't too thick or thin and pack tons of bright, fruity flavor. Having said that, the pomegranate flavor is a bit muddled and hard to distinguish, probably because the first ingredients are apple puree concentrate and apple juice rather than pomegranate. I would have liked the pomegranate flavor to be more front and center, but I still think Good & Gather Pomegranate Fruit Strips are a solid choice for fruit-loving fans looking for a quick, sweet, and generally healthy snack.
3. Good & Gather Pizza-Flavored Cashews
I'm going to tell you this straight — I'm not a person who tends towards "pizza-flavored" snacks. It's not that I don't like pizza; quite the opposite. As a self-proclaimed pizza snob, I take issue with eating snacks that have a dusting of pizza flavor; something about it isn't right to me.
So, why do Good & Gather Pizza-Flavored Cashews appear so high on my Target-branded goodies list? Against my better judgment, I have to admit, these are pretty tasty. The cashews come in a 6-ounce pack and go for $4.00 a bag at the time of publication. Per 20 pieces, you'll get 160 calories, 13 grams of fat, 170 milligrams of sodium, 8 grams of carbohydrates, 0 grams of added sugar, and 4 grams of protein. They come with a blend of spices but appear to be cooked in peanut oil, so keep that in mind if you plan to share this snack with anyone suffering from peanut allergies.
Are Good & Gather Pizza-Flavored Cashews worth the purchase? Yes — if you're into that sort of thing. Each cashew is a substantial size, fresh, and has a decent chew. They taste good — strong on bright tomatoey flavor with a mixture of powdered cheese. Overall, though not a snack I'd typically add to my grocery list, I'd recommend these to anyone looking for a flavorful alternative to pizza-flavored chips and crackers.
2. Good & Gather Apple, Strawberry, and Peach Freeze Dried Fruit Blend
I typically love dried fruit, but Good & Gather Apple, Strawberry, & Peach Freeze Dried Fruit Blend is next level. The sweet snack comes in a 1-ounce pack for $4.59 and contains no added sugar. According to the package, each bag is equivalent to 1 ½ cups of fruit, which is pretty darn impressive.
As far as taste goes, this Good & Gather Apple, Strawberry, & Peach Freeze Dried Fruit Blend blew me away. Each apple, strawberry, and peach was bursting with flavor and tasted exactly like the real thing, without any off-flavors. With that said, it wasn't the taste of Good & Gather Apple, Strawberry, & Peach Freeze Dried Fruit Blend that impressed me most, but the texture. Up until now, I never liked the texture of dried apples. They're usually abnormally hard and crunchy — at least in my experience. I don't know how Target did it, but Good & Gather Apple, Strawberry, & Peach Freeze Dried Fruit Blend contains nice thick slices of apples that have a beautifully delicate bite. There were even red and green apples in the blend, which was a nice touch. The peaches and strawberries were equally delicious, making this one Good & Gather snack grab I'd buy over and over again.
1. Good & Gather Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip
If there's one thing I love, it's fried or baked buffalo wings, and this Good & Gather Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip is good enough to be considered a close second. It comes in a 10-ounce plastic container and sells for $4.79. In every two tablespoons, there are 60 calories, 5 grams of fat, 240 milligrams of sodium, and 0 grams of added sugar. The dip comes infused with all sorts of yummy edibles, including ranch dressing, cream cheese, white meat chicken, cayenne pepper sauce, and bleu cheese crumbles.
Good & Gather Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip caught me off-guard, tasting just as good as any homemade buffalo chicken dip I've tried. According to its label, you can enjoy this dip hot or cold, though I only tried it cold. Aside from its delightfully chunky texture, I really enjoyed the flavor. The taste of the buffalo sauce was front and center, and it had that zingy tang I can't get enough of.
This dip can be smeared over so many snacks, including chips, crackers, and vegetables. Don't forget to look into creative ways to use up leftover buffalo chicken dip, too! There's no doubt about it — Good & Gather Buffalo-Style Chicken Dip is a great Target-branded snack, and thus, earns its keep as my number one pick.
Methodology
Target Good & Gather snacks ranked worst to best were selected based on overall positive customer reviews. The goal was to put these popular Target Good & Gather snacks to the test to see if they were indeed as good as customers claimed. As evidenced in the post, some were definitely better than others. My hope is that this ranking will help you better determine which Good & Gather snack picks are truly best for you.
Lastly, please note that not all nutritional information or ingredient details were mentioned for each Good & Gather snack. I included only the nutritional info I thought might be pertinent to each snack, so please be sure to do your own research if you have any dietary or nutrition concerns.
As always, pricing and availability are subject to change.