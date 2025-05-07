Store-Bought Gluten-Free Breads, Ranked Worst To Best

Can I be honest for a second? Most types of gluten-free bread taste like absolute garbage. There, I said it.

As a person who experiences occasional discomfort, inflammation, and other not-so-fun symptoms as a result of eating gluten, I know how frustrating it is to have to chow down on gluten-free bread that tastes nothing like the "real" thing. And because most types of wheat-less breads don't come loaded with sugar and fun flavors like all the best store-bought gluten-free cereals often do, the unpleasant texture and flavor are all the more noticeable.

Because of this, I've committed myself to trying the store-bought gluten-free bread varieties available at my local markets to see which wheat-less bread offerings, if any, are actually worth your time. I'm dishing up my honest opinion on some of the most popular gluten-free bread brands when compared to wheat-containing bread slices. Bear in mind that most gluten-free bread options, even those that rank high on this list, will still taste, well, gluten-free. Still, I'll analyze the overall texture and flavor of each brand, including size and pricing, in hopes of getting you that much closer to a delicious-tasting gluten-free loaf. Let's get into it.