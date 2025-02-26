Fast Food Restaurants With The Best Gluten-Free Options

Whether you've been diagnosed with a medical condition that requires you to give up gluten or you're trying to cut back on your gluten consumption for any other reason, you've likely noticed one big issue: It can be very difficult dining out as someone with a gluten intolerance or allergy. While local, sit-down restaurants can be a little more flexible and willing to make changes to their menu items to accommodate diners' needs, big chains are often more rigid and stick to their corporate-handed methods. As such, you may sometimes feel as if you're stuck eating at home most of the time, or you're resigned to eating the most bare-bones menu options available (hello, sad side salad of mere lettuce, carrot shards, and one cherry tomato).

The good news? More fast-food restaurants are catching on that diners do want to still eat their favorite foods, but they need some changes. Chains are rolling out gluten-free buns and pizza crusts. Meanwhile, some chains offer naturally gluten-free eats that you may not even be familiar with. Of course, do keep in mind that most chains still aren't perfect in avoiding cross-contamination, so proceed with caution — but if you're ready to see what gluten-free options are available at your favorite fast-food chains, here's where to start.