Are Wendy's French Fries Gluten-Free?

Let's face it, it's quite difficult to be a fast food lover on a gluten-free diet. While there are a handful of allergy-friendly fast food and fast casual chains in existence, it's hard to find places that can fully accommodate gluten allergies. If you're a Wendy's fan but you need to cut back on gluten, you might be wondering if anything on the menu is safe to eat. Surely the fries are all right? While the french fries themselves do not contain gluten — they're made just from skin-on potatoes, sea salt, and vegetable oil – they are fried in the same oil as items that contain gluten. This means Wendy's fries cannot be considered a gluten-free item.

Cross-contamination through cooking oil is quite common in the world of fast food, with Raising Cane's naked chicken tenders being one such case. However, because no two people experience gluten intolerance in the exact same way, some people have no issues with shared cooking oil, while others have to be extremely careful with what they eat. So, depending on the severity of your gluten allergy, Wendy's French fries may not be ideal for you.