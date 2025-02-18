Does Domino's Actually Offer Gluten-Free Pizza?
Everyone loves pizza, but not everyone can have it. That's because some people eat a gluten-free diet (for various reasons). Those who are gluten-avoidant might wonder if major pizza chains serve gluten-free pizza. Well, when it comes to Domino's, that's a default menu option when it comes to crust selection. It couldn't be easier.
That being said, there is a caveat: These gluten-free pizzas are also prepped in the same environment as wheat flour-based items (like pizza crust and breadsticks), so the possibility of cross contamination is higher than in other types of restaurants. As a former pizzamaker I can certainly tell you that flour is pretty much everywhere in a pizza kitchen, no matter how tidy you get — flour particles travel easily with just the slightest bit of air flow.
So there's more than a minute chance that a few particles can get on your food by accident, whether it's from surface contact or airborne contact. This doesn't just go for Domino's, but all pizza places, including mom-and-pop establishments that also serve gluten-free pizza. Unfortunately, it's just one of those things where if a restaurant's main expertise involves wheat flour, like in pizza, there'll always be that chance of cross contact.
Proper gluten-free pizza precautions also involve one key detail
Any pizzeria that's serious about its gluten-free service will keep close attention to details. That means all gluten-free products should have their own dedicated prep surfaces, baking equipment like pans, and their own pizza cutters to ensure minimal cross contact with gluten. If you're concerned your local pizzeria isn't taking basic precautions, ask them whether or not they have a dedicated gluten-free area of the kitchen along with cooking equipment.
For better or worse, there hasn't been enough demand to warrant opening an entire gluten-free pizza chain, so you're really stuck with the bigger ones servicing you with gluten-free options, such as Domino's. If your situation allows for trace amounts of gluten, Domino's should work out, but you'll just have to remember that the chance of cross contact with flour is higher than at other restaurants. So always keep that in mind when choosing a spot for a gluten-free pie. As much as it pains me to suggest this, there's always frozen options (which are getting better).