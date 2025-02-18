Does Domino's Actually Offer Gluten-Free Pizza?

Everyone loves pizza, but not everyone can have it. That's because some people eat a gluten-free diet (for various reasons). Those who are gluten-avoidant might wonder if major pizza chains serve gluten-free pizza. Well, when it comes to Domino's, that's a default menu option when it comes to crust selection. It couldn't be easier.

That being said, there is a caveat: These gluten-free pizzas are also prepped in the same environment as wheat flour-based items (like pizza crust and breadsticks), so the possibility of cross contamination is higher than in other types of restaurants. As a former pizzamaker I can certainly tell you that flour is pretty much everywhere in a pizza kitchen, no matter how tidy you get — flour particles travel easily with just the slightest bit of air flow.

So there's more than a minute chance that a few particles can get on your food by accident, whether it's from surface contact or airborne contact. This doesn't just go for Domino's, but all pizza places, including mom-and-pop establishments that also serve gluten-free pizza. Unfortunately, it's just one of those things where if a restaurant's main expertise involves wheat flour, like in pizza, there'll always be that chance of cross contact.