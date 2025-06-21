The Worst Frozen Burger Patties Come From This Popular Store Brand

Rolling into the summer months means more people will be busting out their grills, so fresh burger cravings may just crop up more often. If you find yourself with one of these hankerings but you don't have time to make your own burger patties from scratch, it's perfectly fine to opt for store-bought. We have a comprehensive list of frozen beef burger patties at the grocery store, ranked from worst to best, to get you started. In our opinion, the burger you'll want to swerve is the all-natural beef patties from Target's Good & Gather line.

These burgers aren't exactly horrible, but they're definitely the lowest out of the bunch we tried. They're a mix of 85% lean and 15% fat, which tragically lends itself to overcooking quickly even when you follow the instructions on the package. Overall, the patties themselves are dry and lacking in flavor. When you overcook them, which is again pretty easy to do, the edges get crispy in a bad way and taste charcoal-y and burnt. If you grab these patties, you're definitely going to want to dress them up heavily with toppings, since the burger itself won't offer you much by way of flavor either. Basically, it's bland at best and burnt at worst.