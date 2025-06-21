The Worst Frozen Burger Patties Come From This Popular Store Brand
Rolling into the summer months means more people will be busting out their grills, so fresh burger cravings may just crop up more often. If you find yourself with one of these hankerings but you don't have time to make your own burger patties from scratch, it's perfectly fine to opt for store-bought. We have a comprehensive list of frozen beef burger patties at the grocery store, ranked from worst to best, to get you started. In our opinion, the burger you'll want to swerve is the all-natural beef patties from Target's Good & Gather line.
These burgers aren't exactly horrible, but they're definitely the lowest out of the bunch we tried. They're a mix of 85% lean and 15% fat, which tragically lends itself to overcooking quickly even when you follow the instructions on the package. Overall, the patties themselves are dry and lacking in flavor. When you overcook them, which is again pretty easy to do, the edges get crispy in a bad way and taste charcoal-y and burnt. If you grab these patties, you're definitely going to want to dress them up heavily with toppings, since the burger itself won't offer you much by way of flavor either. Basically, it's bland at best and burnt at worst.
Opinions on the Good & Gather All Natural Beef Patties are mixed
We're not alone in our low ranking. Reviewers on Target's website also have a bone to pick with Good & Gather's frozen burger patties. One user claims the texture is like meatloaf, with another saying the salt is so heavy but still seems to be covering up a less than pleasant flavor. We've ranked every burger topping imaginable, ranked, and we're still not sure your standard burger fare would be enough to cover up the funky odor and taste that many reviewers mention. To us, it has a bit of a chemical-like smell to it, and it's definitely not helped if you overcook your patty and end up with something that's burnt and chemically to boot.
Despite the relatively low cost of Good & Gather's frozen all natural beef patties, our verdict is simple: It's just not worth the money you save. Not even our 12 tips for the juiciest burgers you've ever tasted could inject juiciness into these pucks if you accidentally overcook them, and you might not be a fan of the flavor like so many other one-star reviewers. Unless you're trying to cook big batches of burgers on the cheap, you're better off grabbing one of our higher ranked options like Brooklyn Burger's original steakhouse burgers or Red Castle Burger's 100% pure beef hamburger.