Frozen Beef Burger Patties At The Grocery Store, Ranked From Worst To Best

Memorial Day has passed, marking the unofficial start to summer — which also means it's now barbecue season. In our book, nothing beats a freshly made burger, but buying ground beef in bulk and having to portion and size out individual patties can be tedious, especially if you're prepping for a big backyard barbecue. While a bit more expensive, sometimes heading to the frozen foods aisle of your grocery store of choice to pick up burger patties is just the way to go. Plus, we really like the fact that each burger is already weighed out and uniform in shape, making it a breeze to cook them up in batches (just make sure you follow these tips for cooking a perfect from-frozen burger).

That said, not all frozen burgers are of the same ilk, and the wrong patty can throw off your whole grillmaster vibe. To find out which brand reigns supreme, we scoured just about every grocery store in our area and came home with seven different options. Prices are accurate as of publication and dependent on location. Below are all of the frozen beef burger patties we picked up at the grocery store, ranked from worst to best.