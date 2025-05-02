The Key To Indoor Grilling Is Having The Right Equipment — Here's What You Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As soon as the weather warms up, grill recipes start sprouting faster than dandelions. It seems like the rest of the world is out there barbecuing everything from watermelon to grilled pickles to smoked cocktails — in fact, just about everything but dandelions. (Use these weeds to make a floral syrup instead.) What if you live in a rainy climate, though? Or, worse yet, have no access to outdoor cooking facilities? Not everyone has a yard or even a patio, after all. Well, there's no need to wallow in FOMO, because with a few pieces of kitchen equipment, you can adapt many grill recipes to be made indoors. To help get you started, we asked Scott Groth for his recommendations. Groth, who blogs and shares recipes at I'd Rather Be a Chef, has one favorite piece of indoor grilling equipment, something he calls a double burner grill pan. (We recommend the Lodge LDP3 cast iron rectangular reversible grill/griddle, available from Amazon for $34.90.)

"When it's raining or too windy outside to grill," said Groth, "I love moving the party inside." When using his stovetop grill pan, he heats it slowly, then turns off one of the stove burners to create a hot zone and a cool zone. As he said of this kitchen tool, "Convenience and control all in one pan." He did add a caveat, however, warning that such a pan requires a well-ventilated kitchen. He also suggested minimizing the use of oil to produce less smoke in an indoor environment.