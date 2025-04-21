You Only Need 4 Ingredients To Make A Floral Syrup Out Of A Common Garden Weed

Floral flavors are typically described as delicate, even though your homemade lavender syrup may taste soapy or bitter if you use the wrong ingredients or steep it too long. Trendy though lavender may be (Thanks, Starbucks!), today we're here to talk about a floral — or at least botanical — syrup of an entirely different nature. In these days of high food prices, the future of food may lie in foraging, and dandelion syrup can be made with a weed that's probably growing all over your lawn.

In addition to dandelion petals (those yellowy bits that make up the blossom) you'll only need sugar, water, and lemon juice. First, combine roughly equal amounts of petals and water with the juice of a lemon and simmer the ingredients for a minute or so. Then, cover the pot, stick it in the fridge, and allow the dandelion concoction to steep overnight. The next day, strain out the petals, then add about half as much sugar as liquid to the pot. Cook the syrup down until it reduces by half, then try your hand at making a dandelion oat milk latte.

While you may want to try straight-up dandelion syrup the first time you make it, a fruity version is also an option. In Scandinavia, where it goes by the name løvetannsirup, people sometimes add chopped green apples, rhubarb, or both.