12 Kitchen Supplies Worth Getting At Target
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We'll be honest — maybe Target isn't exactly the first store that comes to mind when in search of new kitchen supplies. Sure, you might see a few kitchen items scattered in aisles here and there, but for many of us, the store simply isn't the primary choice when it comes time to upgrade cookware and utensils. Interestingly enough, though, Target is actually home to several great kitchen finds — from upscale storage options to basic cutlery, this popular retailer has quite the selection. What's even more surprising is the fact that many of the kitchen supplies sold at Target are not only beautifully made, but also sold at pleasingly low prices, to boot.
So, what kinds of kitchen supplies does Target have to offer its dedicated customers? In the upcoming post, we're exploring the many underrated kitchen supplies lining store shelves, as well as pertinent details including pricing, sizing, reviews, and more. Keep in mind that pricing and availability may change, and that the details mentioned in this article will vary from store to store. With that, join us as we delve into the 12 kitchen supplies worth buying at Target.
1. Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set
Whether you're just starting out or in need of a fresh start, the Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set sold at Target can work to satisfy your culinary supply needs and then some. Unlike traditional sets that come only with spoons and spatulas, this Room Essentials favorite goes out of its way to offer patrons more than what's expected. It offers standard utensils along with other surprise gadgets, including a potato peeler, pizza slicer, grater, measuring spoons, can opener, and much more. Oh, and did we mention its price? Score this 30-piece Target grab for only $20 at the time of publication.
So, what do fans of the Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set have to say? Most agree in their reviews that it's an amazing deal for the price, with many customers stating they've used it for everything from stocking campers to wedding gifts. And because most of the utensils are crafted from stainless steel and silicone, you can rest assured that each item in the set is well-equipped to stand up to tough kitchen tasks.
One thing to note is that while most utensils included in the Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set are dishwasher safe, some items, like the potato peeler, are probably best washed by hand. Other than that, the only downside to the Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set is the lack of color variety; last we checked, it was only available in light gray. Oh, well!
2. Brightroom Natural 7-Compartment Drawer Organizer
Okay, so most of us know that certain goods, including drawer organizers, can be purchased in the Dollar Tree kitchen supplies section for one or two bucks. We get it. Still, there's something about a stylishly functional, well-crafted organizer that makes you feel good about where you put your flatware, even if it is a tad pricier. Brightroom's Natural 7-Compartment Drawer Organizer can be found at Target and features an expandable base made of strong and resilient varnish-finished bamboo. The Target exclusive spans 12 inches by 17 inches when not expanded, and 16 by 17 inches when used at full capacity.
Like the previously mentioned Target-sold Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set, the Brightroom Natural 7-Compartment Drawer Organizer comes affordably priced at only $20 at the time of publication. Fans insist it's every bit worth the money; as one Target customer puts it, "Love this, makes the drawer look so much neater, everything has its place. Love that it expands, and the color matches exactly to the drawer. Will be buying more for the other drawers." Sounds like a great deal to us.
3. Pillowfort Kids' 18-piece Plastic Flatware set
If you've ever had the pleasure of caring for children, you know the benefits of having kid-friendly dinnerware on hand. Rather than forcing tiny hands to handle large silverware specifically made for adults, why not make a quick trip to Target where you can score Pillowfort's Kids' 18-piece Plastic Flatware set, complete with spoons, knives, and forks for $5? Yep, you heard it right.
Pillowfort's Kids' Plastic Flatware set comes with service for six, each featured in muted shades of blue, orange, beige, brown, peach, and green. This dishwasher-safe assortment is made of plastic and is BPA-free, so you can feel good about dishing up these kid-sized utensils alongside your child's favorite foods.
Shoppers concur, Pillowfort's kids' flatware offers superior quality despite its too-good-to-be-true price tag. As one Target customer states, "These utensils don't stain at all! We've had them for 3 years now, and they are still sturdy and clean. Highly recommend." Another Target patron chimes in, proclaiming their love for the set, stating, "These are wonderful for a toddler. The quality is amazing for the price."
4. Threshold Cassin Ribbed Short Tumbler
Looking to replace the plastic cups in your cabinet with a chic upgrade? If so, Target's Threshold Cassin Ribbed Short Tumblers might be for you. These sophisticated drinking cups are an elegant alternative to plastic, and though a bit more expensive than your average pick, customers insist their elevated appearance makes them worth a second glance.
At the time of publication, Threshold's short tumblers cost $6 each at Target; the cups are composed of glass and come in striking modern colors of amber brown and teal green. As its name would suggest, each tumbler is designed with a ribbed texture that causes it to stand out from other, standard tumbler types, and each cup holds roughly 8 ounces.
Although fans insist that the shorter style of this cup is great, shoppers should be advised that the taller version of this cup doesn't appear to mimic the same quality and can easily chip. To be safe, we'd recommend sticking with the smaller Threshold Cassin Ribbed Tumblers as they seem a bit sturdier and overall better quality — at least, according to customer reviews.
5. Threshold 3-piece Organic Tumbled Gold Flatware Set
We've got another Threshold-branded find for your kitchen, this time with a 3-piece Organic Tumbled Gold Flatware Set sure to impress your dinner guests. This 3-piece option is priced at $11 for a single fork, spoon, and knife. Although moderately expensive at first blush, it's also organic, made of stainless steel, and comes in a warm gold tone which, let's face it, is quite sophisticated. Best of all, the flatware is dishwasher-safe, allowing for quick and easy cleanup, despite its elegant aesthetic.
Target customers agree that Threshold 3-piece Organic Tumbled Gold Flatware Set can be an awesome addition to any kitchen. As one customer states, "I love the color and design of this flatware. During a meal, I can imagine myself dining at a seaside cafe in Europe using this flatware. It elevates any table, making it classy and chic! I hope Target restocks this flatware as I would like to purchase another four place settings to complete my set. And you can't beat the price!"
6. Figmint's 8-piece Nonstick Bakeware Set
Speaking of gold, Target has an amazing gold-toned baking set that is just as practical as it is beautiful. Figmint's 8-piece Nonstick Bakeware Set is a sight for sore eyes, offering all the bakeware essentials you need to get started in a beautifully rich gold hue that's so luxurious, you might question whether or not you should use it at all. This gold-toned 8-piece set is made from aluminized steel, is designed to be dishwasher safe, heats evenly up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and resists warping. It comes with two baking sheets (9 inches by 13 inches and 12 by 16 inches), a cooling rack, a muffin tin, a square baking pan, a round baking pan, and a loaf pan.
"These pans are beautiful," a Target customer gushes. "Ordered this as a White Elephant gift, and it was a hit, stolen many times. I will be ordering a set for myself." Bear in mind that though we absolutely love the gold finish on this coveted Figmint bakeware set, it does come in other colors. At the time of publication, you could score this same set in gray for the same price of $50 a pop.
7. GoodCook Ready Ground Meat Chopper
If you see the GoodCook Ready Ground Meat Chopper on Target shelves, be sure to pick one up. At only around $4 at the time of publication, it's an inexpensive kitchen tool that can save you both time and effort.
According to most customers, GoodCook Ready Ground Meat Chopper chops up meat faster and more effectively than a standard spoon or spatula. Patrons state that the product works very well for what it does, making tasks like cooking flavorful ground meat that much easier. "I used the chopper to make sloppy joes, and it worked very well, chopping the meat up in no time, " a Target shopper states. "I was impressed and buying it on sale was a double plus."
The GoodCook Ready Ground Meat Chopper is heat-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, dishwasher-safe, and approved for use on nonstick or ceramic pots and pans. Keep in mind that because of its design, this kitchen tool may be best suited for a pot or pan of wide diameter; otherwise, you may find the tool too big to work effectively in smaller cooking vessels.
8. Carote 11-piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
The Carote 11-piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set from Target not only looks trendy, but has quite a few notable benefits we think you should be aware of. To start, the set comes with multiple pieces, including two small pots, a 4.2-quart stockpot, and a frying pan. Each pot comes with a lid featuring a built-in strainer, and because the set is dishwasher safe, it's a shoo-in for people who prefer not to spend their evenings scrubbing pots.
In addition to the aforementioned perks, the Carote Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set comes with three pan protectors that act as buffers to stop scratches during storage, as well as a trivet to prevent burn marks on your counter. The entire set costs $55.99 at the time of publication, and when on sale, costs even less.
Customers agree that Carote cookware is a praiseworthy purchase, with one Target patron claiming, "These heat evenly, clean easily, look nice, and I love how the strainer is built into the lid. Also, the price point is very nice. These feel, look, and cook like pricier brands."
9. Brightroom Fridge and Pantry Organizers
Let's face it — buying clear organizing bins isn't exactly everyone's idea of fun. Still, there's something to be said about keeping your pantry and fridge neat and tidy, and there's no better way to do that than to take advantage of Target's many organizing bin options. Produced by Brightroom, there are several fridge and pantry options available at Target that work to make pantry organization simple and easy.
Brightroom's narrow organizing bin, for example, works to keep everything neatly in place even in tight spaces, thereby maximizing the amount of room you have to work with in an aesthetically pleasing way. Brightroom's soda organizer is another great buy; whether you love the classics or prefer gulping regional soda options, like the Texan Frostie Blue Cream Soda, this soda organizer is the perfect solution for keeping cans neat and in reach. One fan even claims to use the soda organizer to keep cans of vegetables from disappearing in the back of the pantry. Pretty genius, right?
The best thing about Brightroom fridge and pantry organizers, however, is the price. You can find these organizing options ranging anywhere between $7 to $15 at the time of publication.
10. Brightroom Natural In-Drawer Knife Organizer
If you're anything like us, you hate clutter, and as such, often strive to use as little counter space as possible — especially when working with a smaller kitchen. And while a germ-harboring knife block is pretty standard for most counters, wouldn't it be cool to find a way to safely (and neatly) store unused knives in the drawer? Enter Target's Brightroom Natural In-Drawer Knife Organizer; designed to go in the drawer, this nifty kitchen item stores knives of all sizes blade-side down for a safer, compact, and attractive way to store your sharps.
Brightroom's Natural In-Drawer Knife Organizer is made of bamboo, features 13 knife slots of varying sizes and, like many Brightroom kitchen products, is priced to please at only $20 per unit. Shoppers are enamored with the organizer, with one Target customer stating, "I love this so much, I bought two. We just refinished our kitchen, and one of our drawers came with a knife organizer, but that one doesn't hold chef knives, it makes the points raise up, so not safe, and it didn't hold all of my knives. I found this at Target and got one to try out. It was perfect, so I went back and got another one to hold all of my knives. I have room left in the drawer to put my kitchen scissors in with these too."
11. Figmint Plastic Narrow Over the Sink Expandable Colander with Soaking Tray
Yes, we should all wash fresh fruits and veggies before peeling, and no, it isn't always convenient. Thankfully, Target once again has our backs, selling its exclusive Figmint Narrow Plastic Over-the-Sink Expandable Colander with Soaking Tray to make cleaning produce easy.
Despite its long name, Figmint's over-the-sink colander is actually a simple yet highly effective tool. It features both a soaking tray and a separate colander, allowing you to soak your produce before rinsing and draining it in the corresponding strainer. This practical yet modern take on a colander comes in a soft muted green hue and features a narrow design that fits comfortably over smaller sinks.
Customers love the price and simplicity, with many claiming it's one of the best kitchen supplies they own. "The best six dollars I've spent in a long time, " a Target customer states. " [After] stretching it out, it fits perfectly on my sink. After I do my first rinse, I soak it in the basket with water and vinegar for 15 to 20 minutes. I can't believe the amount of dirt and things that come out of the berries."
12. Hearth & Hand Stoneware Spoon Rest
If you find yourself wondering if a spoon rest is one of those kitchen tools you shouldn't waste money on, the upcoming Target recommendation just might have you convinced otherwise. Another affordable yet totally high-quality Target pick, the Hearth & Hand Stoneware Spoon Rest manages to make containing stovetop messes chic.
Though humble in nature, this spoon rest is made of stoneware and features a glossy, glazed finish in a soft creamy hue. The spoon rest offers a rounded shape and has a notch designed to cradle the handle of your spoon, all while working to keep your surfaces clean. Best of all, the Hearth & Hand Stoneware Spoon Rest costs only $6.99 at the time of publication and is dishwasher-safe, making it that much easier to maintain.
"Easy to clean and gives me peace of mind, not making my counters dirty while cooking," a satisfied Target customer states. "Very durable. Love the Magnolia brand for my kitchen items." Some customers even report using the spoon rest as an attractive home for their kitchen scrubs; thus, this compact tool, as inexpensive as it may be, proves a versatile option worthy of the (very) minor investment.
Methodology
The 12 Target kitchen supplies recommended in this article were selected based on high customer reviews and overall perceived usefulness in the kitchen. Pricing, availability, and other details mentioned in the article are subject to change. Items recommended were available at the time of publication and were available through Target.com or in-store.