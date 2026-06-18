12 Kitchen Supplies Worth Getting At Target

Whether you're just starting out or in need of a fresh start, the Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set sold at Target can work to satisfy your culinary supply needs and then some. Unlike traditional sets that come only with spoons and spatulas, this Room Essentials favorite goes out of its way to offer patrons more than what's expected. It offers standard utensils along with other surprise gadgets, including a potato peeler, pizza slicer, grater, measuring spoons, can opener, and much more. Oh, and did we mention its price? Score this 30-piece Target grab for only $20 at the time of publication.

So, what do fans of the Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set have to say? Most agree in their reviews that it's an amazing deal for the price, with many customers stating they've used it for everything from stocking campers to wedding gifts. And because most of the utensils are crafted from stainless steel and silicone, you can rest assured that each item in the set is well-equipped to stand up to tough kitchen tasks.

One thing to note is that while most utensils included in the Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set are dishwasher safe, some items, like the potato peeler, are probably best washed by hand. Other than that, the only downside to the Room Essentials 30-piece Kitchen Utensil Set is the lack of color variety; last we checked, it was only available in light gray. Oh, well!