The Bright Blue Regional Soda That Deserves A Spot On Shelves Nationwide
While we're fans of plenty of the drinks from major brands, there's something delightful and fun about specialty sodas. Like Big Red cream soda from Texas, Frostie Blue Cream Soda is an iconic regional drink that is an absolute must-try for those who've never had it.
Frostie is a soda brand that was created in Maryland in 1939 when it released its first drink, Frostie Root Beer. Today, Frostie is produced in Washington by Orca Beverage, a company that makes a wide variety of specialty sodas with vintage flavors. The Frostie brand has other flavors such as Concord grape and orange, but it is particularly well-known for its azure-hued cream soda — a style that has a niche following among many soda aficionados despite its lack of representation among mainstream soda companies.
Some naysayers criticize the drink for being either overrated or overpriced, and it didn't quite make it onto our list of the best regional sodas in the game today. But among brands that make blue cream soda, Frostie is still considered a classic fan favorite.
What flavor is blue cream soda?
Frostie's classic beverage is far from the only take on blue cream soda in the United States, even if it is among the most recognizable. Because the flavor lacks mainstream representation, people often forget that numerous regional soda brands produce blue cream flavors, though not every version of the drink is made with the same taste in mind. While most blue cream sodas have a creamy texture and vanilla flavor to them, that's where the similarities end for the beverages.
For Frostie Blue Cream Soda, the drink is known for its smooth blueberry finish and cane sugar sweetness. Dad's Old Fashioned is cotton candy-flavored, Goody boasts a berry taste, and Towne Club is described as "Honolulu Blue" and is cream-forward and slightly fruity. Big Blue, the Big Red offshoot, favors cotton candy and blue raspberry flavors, though the label doesn't specifically describe the taste. Big Blue is notoriously sweet, an attribute that stems from its 80 grams of added sugar per 20-ounce bottle.