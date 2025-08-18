The Bright Blue Regional Soda That Deserves A Spot On Shelves Nationwide

While we're fans of plenty of the drinks from major brands, there's something delightful and fun about specialty sodas. Like Big Red cream soda from Texas, Frostie Blue Cream Soda is an iconic regional drink that is an absolute must-try for those who've never had it.

Frostie is a soda brand that was created in Maryland in 1939 when it released its first drink, Frostie Root Beer. Today, Frostie is produced in Washington by Orca Beverage, a company that makes a wide variety of specialty sodas with vintage flavors. The Frostie brand has other flavors such as Concord grape and orange, but it is particularly well-known for its azure-hued cream soda — a style that has a niche following among many soda aficionados despite its lack of representation among mainstream soda companies.

Some naysayers criticize the drink for being either overrated or overpriced, and it didn't quite make it onto our list of the best regional sodas in the game today. But among brands that make blue cream soda, Frostie is still considered a classic fan favorite.