16 Kitchen Supplies Worth Getting At Dollar Tree
A kitchen that is well stocked with proper supplies is a pleasure to cook in and allows access to more techniques that enable you to prepare a greater range of dishes. It can be expensive to purchase some gear, but many things can be found cheaply. For example, Amazon has 15 kitchen gadgets for under $100 (great for Mother's Day gifts), but we can go much lower. Dollar Tree is a discount store where everything is around a single dollar or a bit more. The chain does carry many useful kitchen items, as well as affordable grill supplies.
Obviously, you are not going to pick up a stand mixer or air fryer for a buck, but there are basic kitchen tools available in that price range. Just as we showed you the five best Dollar Tree food finds of 2025, we present 16 kitchen supplies that are worth picking up at Dollar Tree's low prices.
Measuring cups
When following a recipe, precision is important, particularly if you have never made it before. This applies even more to baking, which is science, and requires a high level of accuracy. You need a good set of measuring cups in varying sizes. Measuring cups don't have to be fancy works of art, as long as they accurately measure ingredients. You will want separate cups for measuring wet and dry ingredients as the two are not the same. Stainless steel works well for dry ingredients, and glass for liquids. Plastic can serve either.
Dollar Tree has sets of plastic dry and wet measuring cups. Each set currently costs only $1.25 and can do the job nicely. Plastic is lightweight and easy to wash, and you can get sets that are attached at the handle for keeping them together while storing. For under three bucks, you can grab everything you need for your cooking and baking needs. Definitely a worthwhile purchase.
Measuring spoons
Measuring cups measure ingredients using, well, cups, and fractions thereof. When dealing with things like seasoning, spices, and more potent ingredients, you need much smaller measurements, such as tablespoons and teaspoons. You don't want to use the spoons you serve and eat with. While they are also called table and teaspoons, they don't have the same specific measuring capacity. Remember, precision counts.
Like their cup counterparts, you can get stainless steel measuring spoons, but the plastic ones work just fine. Dollar Tree has sets of plastic McCormick measuring spoons in the same red and white as the cups. They also attach at the handle, so you could display the spoons and cups together since they coordinate. There are four spoons in each set, which also costs just $1.25. You can save even more by purchasing Dollar Tree's set that comes with both measuring cups and spoons for the same $1.25.
Spoon rests
Here's a common situation. You're at the stove cooking in a pot or skillet. You are using a spoon or spatula. You need to put it down, but you don't want to dirty the stove. You could place it on a paper towel, but that can be messy, and you will need to replace the towel. The answer to your dilemma is, of course, a spoon rest. A simple, but enormously helpful item that you can pick up at Dollar Tree. For $1.25, you can get a smooth plastic spoon rest in black, red, or white.
You may want to purchase more than one, because there are some creative alternate uses for spoon rests, much like how Dollar Tree's shower hooks are the secret to perfect kitchen storage. For example, you could place one spoon rest next to your sink and use it to hold sponges, bars of soap, or bottles of dish detergent. Another creative idea is to place one on your nightstand to hold rings, watches, or other jewelry when you change for bed.
Splatter screens
Among the most common cooking techniques are frying and sauteing. To do this, you need hot oil, and that can splatter, creating a big mess. Worse still, hot oil splatters could land on your hand, arm, or other body part, causing a severe burn. What you need is a splatter screen, and Dollar Tree has you covered.
The Cooking Concepts (Dollar Tree's store-brand) splatter screen sells for $1.25, and you have two options. You can get one in a typical pot-lid format or a long skillet-type handle. It will protect your body and your stove from hot oil splatters. It's also useful when simmering sauces, as they often splash out of the pot and cause messes or injury. It's a good idea to have more than one since most meals involve multiple pots or pans while cooking. At this price, it can't hurt to stock up on a few splatter screens.
Colanders
Pasta, in its many forms, is a very common ingredient in dishes from several different cuisines. Since it is usually boiled, you need a way to drain it. A colander is an essential tool that every kitchen needs. They don't have to be fancy or expensive, so you can pop over to Dollar Tree and pick up a McCormick colander for just $1.25. They come in red and white or grey and white, so you can try to coordinate with your kitchen decor. Dishwasher safe and collapsible for easy cleaning and storage, this is a very good option for your draining needs.
The great thing about a colander is that it can do more than just drain pasta. You can also rinse rice, other grains, and vegetables. Other useful tasks for the humble colander are poaching eggs, steaming foods, and storing fruits and vegetables in the refrigerator.
Cutting boards
When preparing meals, there is a lot of cutting, slicing, chopping, and dicing. Naturally, this requires knives, but you need a surface to cut on, and that is where the cutting board comes in. They are simple tools, but come in different materials and sizes. Dollar Tree sells a variety of cutting boards in bamboo, plastic, and glass, as well as cutting mats, all of which sell for $1.25.
Wooden cutting boards — although banned for use in commercial kitchens by some health departments — are a popular choice for the home cook. Plastic boards are the most in demand because they are non-porous and dishwasher-safe. Whichever material you choose, it is a good idea to have separate cutting boards for different foods to avoid cross-contamination. You can add small pieces of tape to color-code them. The standard system is yellow for poultry, red for meat, brown for cooked meat, blue for fish, white for dairy, and green for fruits and vegetables. Thanks to Dollar Tree, you can get all the cutting boards you need at low prices.
Basting brush
Although they probably are not the first things to come to mind when thinking of kitchen supplies, basting brushes are very handy to have around. As the name implies, these brushes are the perfect tool for basting all kinds of meats to keep them moist and juicy. A good basting brush can do more than that, though. Bakers can use them to apply egg wash and glazes or to butter a pan. They are also effective for applying barbecue or other kinds of sauces. Finally, the kitchen tool works great to brush away excess flour or powdered sugar.
Dollar Tree offers silicone McCormick basting brushes in red or white for just $1.25. With even bristles, they work well for various uses and are easy to clean. There is also a hole in the handle, so you can hang them up instead of storing them in a drawer.
Strainers
Similar to, but not exactly the same as a colander, a strainer is another essential kitchen tool. Rather than holes, strainers are made of mesh with much finer openings. They are perfect for sifting flour or straining sauces to get them perfectly smooth. Additionally, they are handy when making cheese, squeezing fresh citrus juices to strain out the seeds, and draining excess white liquid when poaching eggs. You can even use a strainer as a steamer basket for vegetables.
Once again, Dollar Tree to the rescue. For $1.25, you can purchase a Cooking Concepts strainer. It comes with a plastic handle in your choice of black or white, and has tabs on the sides so it will rest on the top of a pot or bowl. At this price, pick up a couple of them to have on hand for all your straining needs. Like the basting brushes, they are hangable.
Vegetable peelers
Many vegetables need to be peeled before you cook them. Potatoes immediately spring to mind, but there are also carrots, beets, squashes, and others. Bakers have fruit to peel, like apples, pears, and peaches. You could use a knife, but it is a bit tricky, and there is always the risk of slipping and cutting yourself. A veggie peeler is one of the most frequently used kitchen tools, and you can get one from the McCormick brand at Dollar Tree for $1.25.
There are safe methods for using veggie peelers. Always use the cutting boards we have already told you about and peel away from yourself. Hold the fruit or vegetable you are peeling securely on the cutting board with one hand and the handle of the peeler with the other. This will reduce the risk of the peeler slipping and cutting where you don't want it to.
Spatulas and big spoons
Home cooks are often flipping burgers or pancakes, stirring soups and sauces, and frying meat or vegetables. These are common techniques. A well-stocked home kitchen should be equipped with the proper tools for all these actions. A good set of spatulas and cooking spoons is just what the doctor ordered. These are essentials tools that you will likely use every day for all kinds of tasks. They don't have to be super expensive to be useful. You can get individual pieces of Cooking Concepts bamboo tools from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Bamboo is BPA-free, and each piece has a silicone handle to provide a solid grip. They also have holes for hanging. You can choose from a regular or slotted spoon, a regular or slotted spatula, or a fork. Buy all five pieces for only $6.25, and you'll have a whole set and be ready for any cooking situation.
Lidded cake holder
Food storage and transportation are other concerns for many home cooks. If you are an avid baker, you want to keep that tasty chocolate cake fresh. Or maybe you need to take an angel food cake to the PTA bake sale or to a party or social function. This is another important item that does not have to cost a fortune.
Dollar Tree has Sure Fresh reusable plastic cake holders with lids for only $1.50. They are white and translucent, so you can see your masterpiece inside. Freezer-safe means you can store your cakes for even longer and ensure they stay fresh. The lid snaps on securely, and the handle on top makes for easy carrying to take your cake wherever you wish. Every baker should have a few of these handy at all times, and thanks to Dollar Tree, you can without straining your wallet.
Bag clips
Not the most complex kitchen tool — and certainly not one you are likely to see a gourmet chef using on television — bag clips are nevertheless, pretty handy for several things. You can use them for what they were primarily designed for — holding bags of potato chips and pretzels securely closed to keep the contents fresh. However, you can also use them to seal up bags of sugar, flour, or other ingredients.
Magnetic clips are especially useful for sticking recipes or shopping lists on the refrigerator (along with your kids' artwork, of course). Dollar Tree has a five-pack of plastic clips or a four-pack of metal magnetic clips for $1.25 each. At this price, it's not a bad idea to pick up several. Outside the kitchen, bag clips are helpful for good cable management around your desk at home or at the office with all the cords from computers, monitors, and other electronic components.
Oven mitts
Your stove, oven, and even microwave make more than just your food hot. Pots, pans, baking sheets, and plates — as well as utensils and bowls — can heat up to the point of causing pain and damage. Of course, there are the old trusty oven mitts to save the day. You always want to have these essential items handy, so it's a good idea to own several. Doller Tree has a wide assortment of oven mitts and pot holders to choose from in polyester and rubber in many colors and patterns. They come as singles or in two-packs, and are just $1.50 each.
One of the great things about oven mitts is that you can hang them on your oven handle or the wall. In addition to being ready for action, they add to your kitchen decor. You can change them up for different seasons and holidays while also using them to protect your hands. Although some accounts attribute the invention of oven mitts to Francis Mitts in 1884, they've likely been in use in some form for over 1,000 years and are still useful today.
Cheese grater
Another very simple yet versatile and commonly used kitchen tool is a cheese grater. As its name clearly states, it is mainly used for grating parmesan or other hard cheeses for cooking, as a topping, or a garnish. Dollar Tree has the Cooking Concepts cheese grater for $1.25. It has a rubber handle for a secure grip, and it is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Every home cook needs one, and not just for cooking pasta and sauce dishes.
A cheese grater can also be used to grate carrots for salads or to make carrot cake. It works equally well on nutmeg, which is common in baking and in some savory dishes, and for grating citrus zest. For elegant desserts, you can use this tool to grate chocolate for cakes or dessert toppings like tiramisu. You can even put some grated chocolate on a cup of hot cocoa.
Dish soap
After all the cooking and baking, you will have a mess to clean up, including a load of dishes, silverware, bowls, pots, and pans to be washed. If you don't have a dishwasher, you've got to do them by hand, and even if you do, some things are not dishwasher-safe. While there are easy ways to remove eggs stuck to stainless steel pans, for your other utensils and dishes, you need dish soap, and Dollar Tree has 7.5-ounce bottles of Dawn for only $1.50.
Dawn is one of the better brands for cleaning greasy dishes and pots, and with all the frying, boiling, and baking you've been doing with the other tools, you are going to need it. A good dish soap has multiple uses beyond dirty dishes, too. It can clean sinks, appliances, and patio furniture. It is also great for pretreating stains on your clothing to make sure they come out. You may want to pick up several bottles at this price. Keep one in the kitchen, one in the laundry room, and have another in a cupboard as a backup.
Dish towels
Once your dishes are clean, they need to be dried. You can use a dish rack, but after a big meal, such as on a holiday, there may not be enough space on the rack, and you might want to dry some of them. Naturally, you will need dish towels. Let's face it, you can never have too many of these often-used kitchen items. Microfiber is a good material for a dish towel, and Dollar Tree has two-piece sets in blue, gray, or red for $1.50 each. They have a scrubbing surface on one side, so you can clean and dry with them.
In addition to those uses, dish towels can mop up a mess if necessary or protect your counter from a hot pot. They also make a handy oven mitt substitute in a pinch. You can use them to protect glass in storage or herbs while drying. It's a good idea to pick up several sets.
Methodology
When seeking these Dollar Tree kitchen items, we naturally went straight to the horse's mouth. The Dollar Tree website provided descriptions, photos, and prices of all of these items. It should be noted that the prices are current at the time of writing and only apply to shopping at a brick-and-mortar store. While the prices are the same if you buy them online, you typically have to buy the product in a 24-count bulk set. If you want just one, or only a few, head to your local Dollar Tree. The chain has quite a few locations in 48 states around the nation.
We also checked in with the websites of chefs, bakers, food bloggers, and other knowledgeable individuals for proper use of the kitchen supplies, as well as alternate tasks the items can handle. The great Martha Stewart was a good source for some of these uses. Now that you know which tools to get at Dollar Tree, all that's left is finding something to cook.