15 Kitchen Gadgets On Amazon For Mom Under $100

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With Easter in the rearview mirror, we now set our sights on Mother's Day. If you haven't already made brunch reservations, though, it may already be too late. Not only is brunch one of the hottest meals of the week for diners, but the second Sunday in May is actually the busiest restaurant day of the entire year. (Take that, Valentine's Day!)

You know what would be an even more thoughtful gift, though? Making a homemade brunch for Mom complete with a pitcher of mimosas, the simple two-ingredient cocktail you should have memorized by now. What will really take things over the top is a carefully chosen kitchen gift.

The gadgets on our list range from the simple to the elaborate. Some are sleek and stylish, some are no-frills functional, and some are just good fun. One thing they all have in common, though, is that they can be purchased on Amazon for under $100 (including free shipping!), and your friendly local delivery driver can get them to you in plenty of time for Mother's Day.