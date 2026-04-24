15 Kitchen Gadgets On Amazon For Mom Under $100
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With Easter in the rearview mirror, we now set our sights on Mother's Day. If you haven't already made brunch reservations, though, it may already be too late. Not only is brunch one of the hottest meals of the week for diners, but the second Sunday in May is actually the busiest restaurant day of the entire year. (Take that, Valentine's Day!)
You know what would be an even more thoughtful gift, though? Making a homemade brunch for Mom complete with a pitcher of mimosas, the simple two-ingredient cocktail you should have memorized by now. What will really take things over the top is a carefully chosen kitchen gift.
The gadgets on our list range from the simple to the elaborate. Some are sleek and stylish, some are no-frills functional, and some are just good fun. One thing they all have in common, though, is that they can be purchased on Amazon for under $100 (including free shipping!), and your friendly local delivery driver can get them to you in plenty of time for Mother's Day.
A beginner-friendly bread maker
Bread machines were big in the '90s, but now they're back and better than ever. Some bread makers have downsides, such as being overly complicated, but the $89.99 Kitchenarm 19-in-1 bread machine isn't among them.
Amazon users praise its ease of use and also say it makes great gluten-free bread as well as the regular kind. Be forewarned, though: One buyer did complain that this bread machine caused them to eat an exorbitant amount of all the delicious loaves it produced.
A classic Crockpot
"Crockpot" may now be used as a generic synonym for "slow cooker," but it's also a brand name, and this Crockpot slow cooker is as genuine as it gets. The 7-quart model is currently available in a choice of stainless steel, charcoal, and turquoise finishes, while the 8-quart one comes in black and red. Prices vary with size and finish, but all of them can be purchased for between $47.99 and $54.99.
A cold brew coffee kit
Cold brew coffee is trendy these days, which means it's also pretty pricey at coffee shops. Making it at home, however, can come in under a buck a cup. If Mom's a cold brew connoisseur, gift her a bag of fancy coffee along with the QHH cold brew coffee maker.
This gadget consists of a heavy glass pitcher with a handle and pour spout along with a stainless steel filter. It's available in a choice of black, blue, gray, green, and pink in both 1- and 2-quart sizes. Again, the price varies with size and color, ranging from $17.99 to $20.99.
A compact Keurig
A Keurig makes a great gift for just about any coffee drinker (with the possible exception of pour-over purists), but if you've been hesitating to pull the trigger on buying one for Mom because her kitchen is too small, the Keurig K-Mini Mate may be the perfect answer.
It's tiny enough that it takes up hardly any room but is sufficiently large to brew a 12-ounce cup of coffee. (The small water tank is what allows it to save space over larger models, but adding fresh water every time makes for a better cup anyway.) Color choices include Glamping Green, Pink Sands, Red Rocks, and basic black, with all models being priced between $69.99 and $79.99.
An elegant French press
If your mother is a fan of the OG domestic diva, she may prefer to use the gadget that Martha Stewart chooses for her morning coffee: a French press. Not only does it produce a mean low-tech cup of joe, but as a bonus, you can also use this type of coffee maker for easy homemade whipped cream. The Veken French press coffee maker comes in two sizes (21 ounces and 34 ounces) and three metallic finishes (copper, dark pewter, and silver) with prices ranging from $20.99 to $28.99.
An immersion blender with all the accessories
An immersion blender is always a handy thing to have in a kitchen — you can puree vegetables and smooth out lumpy gravy right in the pot. The Turelar 5-in-1 immersion blender is even handier, however, because it comes with whisk and frother attachments as well as two receptacles that allow it to be used as a miniature blender and food processor.
It also comes in colors to match just about any kitchen decor: black, white, Christmas red, orange-brown, purple, and yellow, plus two shades of green and three blue hues. Prices range from $39.99 for black, red, and white up through $49.99 for most of the more colorful options.
A movie-style popcorn maker
The West Bend Stir Crazy movie theater popcorn popper is as cute as can be, shaped just like those massive popcorn machines you see at the theater. It makes up to 4 quarts at a time of oil-popped corn (the tastiest kind) and features both a stirring arm and a tray that sifts out any unpopped kernels.
The box also includes measuring tools for both popcorn and oil as well as a scoop for serving the finished snack. The machine is available in light blue, red, and black, with all the color options costing between $81.16 and $89.99.
A multifunctional food processor
Food processors are always handy for chopping vegetables, but the Ganiza electric food chopper comes with two sets of bowls and two sets of blades so you can grind meat for homemade gourmet burgers while avoiding cross-contamination with fruits and vegetables. It holds a generous amount (each bowl is 8 cups), and the motor is strong enough to stand up to heavy use. The black one sells for $34.99, while blue, red, or gray versions cost a dollar more.
The perfect pancake griddle
One of the secrets to achieving perfect browning on pancakes is to ensure even heat, and there's no easier way to do this than by using an electric griddle. The $32.39 Presto 07047 Cool Touch is big enough to hold quite a few pancakes (the cooking surface measures 10.5 by 16 inches), but it can also be used for cooking bacon and eggs, toasting hamburger buns, or simultaneously warming tortillas and cooking fajita fillings. As a safety feature, this electric griddle features an unheated base that will allow Mom to handle it when hot without burning herself.
A rechargeable frother
Handheld milk frothers are such handy little kitchen gadgets. Even if your mom isn't a cappuccino drinker, she'll undoubtedly find numerous uses like whisking eggs, emulsifying salad dressings, or mixing instant pudding. The one annoying thing about them is how quickly they can go through batteries, but that's no problem with the New England Stories rechargeable milk frother.
As the name implies, it can be powered up via USB charger any time it runs down. Available colors include black, white, aqua, pink, purple, and North Light, with the last one being a kind of blue and purple ombre. The black and purple models are priced at $9.99, while the other colors are $12.99.
A retro-style mini fridge
A mini refrigerator is one kitchen gadget that's actually most useful outside that room. It's great to have in the living room, bedroom, office, or anywhere else you might want cold drinks and snacks close at hand.
This Frigidaire retro mini personal fridge has a super-cute vintage look that makes it fun as well as functional, and reviewers say it'll fit about a six-pack of standard-sized cans with enough room leftover for a sandwich or two. It's available in black, white, blue, pink, and red and costs between $34.99 and $39.99.
A see-through kettle
If Mom's a tea drinker, she'll probably put the kettle on several times a day. An electric kettle is way more convenient than the stovetop kind, since it tends to boil water faster with less noise and no risk of burning yourself on a hot handle.
This $27.56 Elite Gourmet electric kettle is made from heat-resistant, shatterproof glass, making it see-through so you can tell exactly how much water is inside and when it starts boiling. It holds 5 cups and features a temperature control dial that allows for choosing the exact temperature to suit a particular tea. It can also be dialed down so the water stays simmering — you can steep multiple cups without having to reboil.
A super-skinny toaster
If your mom's kitchen is short on space, she may be having her toaster oven pull double-duty. But there's just something about toast made in a pop-up toaster — it comes out crisper and more evenly browned, plus there's all the fun and excitement of watching it leap into the air when it's done.
The bella Two-Slice Slim Toaster doesn't really need all that much counter space to house it, since it only measures about 3 ½ inches wide. It comes in a selection of matte hues: Blossom (pink), Oatmilk (beige), Plum (purple), Sea Glass (green), and Surf (blue), with the last option costing $21.99 and the others priced at $24.98.
A very versatile air fryer
Forget about double-duty appliances — how about gifting Mom a three-in-one powerhouse that combines an air fryer with a rotisserie oven and a food dehydrator? The Chefman multifunctional digital air fryer performs all those tasks, and according to satisfied Amazon customers, it does them very well indeed. The 10-quart model is priced at $79.90, although there's also a 12-quart option for $109.99.
A baby food maker for brand-new mamas
Most of the Mother's Day gifts on this list were chosen with the idea of being given to Mom by an adult child, but new mothers deserve some love, too. If you're a friend or family member of someone with a baby at home, the NutriBullet NBY-50100 Baby is a great gift.
This baby food maker will allow them to pop solid food into the bowl, hit the switch, and have infant-friendly food in an instant. The kit also comes with a lidded feeding cup and a freezer tray, and there are even half a dozen storage cups with dial-settable storage dates, so the homemade baby food doesn't stay in the fridge too long.